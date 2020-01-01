The new year is a great time for looking back and celebrating your competitive accomplishments, and it's also a great time for looking forward and planning where you'd like to go from here. But many of us have a locker full of failed resolutions. Would you like a little help keeping your resolution this year? Here are some tips to help you stay on track and go the distance.

Pick a realistic goal and write it down

Setting a realistic goal is the first and most important step. A common flaw of many resolutions is they're too ambitious. Take a minute to think about how realistic your goal is. If your goal's too tough, you've set yourself up for failure. If it's too easy, you'll lose interest. Consider seeking advice from a fitness or sports professional as to what goal is attainable and how to accomplish it.

Once you decide on a goal, write it down and post it where you can see it. Be sure to word it gently. Goals like "do 30 pushups a day" or "hire a personal trainer" can seem more like a task, instead of something you want to do because you know it'll be good for you.

Make a plan

Once you've written your resolution, list steps you can follow week by week to help you achieve them. Making these steps enjoyable and rewarding yourself can provide the inspiration needed to maintain your hard work.

Write these steps on your calendar, program them into your computer, and post them on your mirror or refrigerator so you won't overlook them.

Expect the unexpected

Surprises will distract you from your plan. It's a fact of life, but don't let them stop you from reaching your goal. When something takes you away from a step in your plan, immediately decide when you're going to reschedule it.

Just do it

Lots of people make excuses when it comes to following through with a resolution. Prepare yourself by considering what you'll have to sacrifice to reach your goal. Once you begin following through with your plan, you'll feel better about yourself, and this good feeling will help you reach your goal. In the end it all comes down to the familiar advice -- just do it!

Need help?

If you want help setting and managing your goal, or even meeting people with a similar goal, visit www.mygoals.com, an online service that offers tools such as pre-made goal plans, automated reminders, and expert advice. Here are some sample goals from www.mygoals.com to inspire you to:

• Complete a triathlon

• Get washboard abs

• Stop eating fast food

• Ride my bike to work

• Run every morning, rain or shine

• Teach my toddler how to swim

• Enroll my kids in swimming lessons

• Join a walking club

• Take a walk after dinner every night with my husband or wife

• Take the stairs at work instead of the elevator

• Join a gym

• Learn to use free weights properly

• Reduce my caffeine intake.

