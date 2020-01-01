Photo submitted At last week’s Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs meeting Katie Rennard (right) introduced guest speaker Mike Markovich, multi-media director for DaySpring and a member of Sidebar Improv Group. Markovich’s program was on using improv techniques and best practices in business and daily life. Due to Christmas and New Years, the next Kiwanis meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when Nickel Potter, director of operations for Phat Tire, will present the program. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of JBU.

General News on 01/01/2020