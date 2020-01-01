Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Ira Perrier and the No. 10-ranked Golden Eagles host Science and Arts (Okla.) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Bill George Arena.

The John Brown men's basketball team didn't end the first half of the season the way it wanted, suffering its first loss 57-55 to Crowley's Ridge College on Dec. 14.

The No. 10-ranked Golden Eagles get a chance to get that taste out of their mouths at 7:45 p.m. Thursday when they jump back into Sooner Athletic Conference play against Science and Arts (Okla.) at Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (11-1, 2-0) won their first two SAC games against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Nov. 21 and Texas Wesleyan on Nov. 23 -- both at Bill George Arena.

JBU also won all its nonconference games except for its final one right before the Christmas break.

"We played a tough nonconference schedule as well as having already played two of the better teams in our league," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "So we feel like we have been prepared and tested for SAC play."

Science and Arts is 6-6 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Drovers beat Central Christian (Kan.) to open league play on Nov. 21 but lost at Langston (Okla.) 102-89 on Nov. 23. In its last game before the holiday break, USAO lost to No. 3 Mid-America Christian 98-86.

Following Thursday's game against the Drovers (6-6, 1-2), the Golden Eagles will hit the road to Mid-America Christian (11-0, 3-0) on Saturday.

"The league is loaded again this year, and we jump right in playing two teams who have both been highly ranked this season and are both extremely talented in USAO and MACU," Beschta said. "We need to remain focused on getting better every day as anything is possible over the next couple of months."

Sophomore Luke Harper leads JBU in scoring at 16.4 points per game and hitting 52.2. percent (70 of 134) of his shots from the field, including 47.9 percent (35 of 73) percent from long range. Junior forward Densier Carnes is averaging 11.9 points and 9.3 rebounds, while senior post Quintin Bailey at 11.1 points 5.3 rebounds per game.

As a team JBU is shooting 50.3 percent overall and 41.8 percent from behind the 3-point line, while holding opponents to 40.5 percent overall and 30.7 percent from long range.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play an exhibition game at Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo., on Dec. 31. Results were not available at presstime.

