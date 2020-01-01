Jan. 1 -- Jan. 3
Wednesday -- Center Closed New Year's Day
Thursday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, Roll
Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic toast
Jan. 6 -- Jan. 10
Monday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, seasonal fruit
Tuesday -- Beef enchilada bake, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, Mexican brownie
Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken over rice, garden salad w/dressing, roll, pineapple cake
Thursday -- Brown sugar glazed ham, candied sweet potato, braised red cabbage, roll
Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, roll
Jan. 13 -- Jan. 17
Monday -- Beef lasagna, fresh corn, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, chocolate brownie
Tuesday -- Turkey club sandwich, vegetable soup, seasonal fruit, cookie
Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, berry crisp
Thursday -- Brisket plate, vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, roll
Friday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni/cheese, fresh green beans, hot biscuit
Jan. 20 -- Jan. 24
Monday -- Center Closed for MLK Holiday
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli casserole, roll
Wednesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, cookie
Thursday -- Chicken carbonara, pasta, peas and carrots, orange wedges, garlic toast
Friday -- Ham and beans, fried potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
Jan. 27 -- Jan. 31
Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, blackberry crisp, roll
Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, deviled eggs, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting
Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, roll
Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, winter veggie mix, purple hull peas, cornbread
Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic bread
Senior Center menu