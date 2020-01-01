Sign in
Senior Center menu January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 1 -- Jan. 3

Wednesday -- Center Closed New Year's Day

Thursday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, Roll

Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic toast

Jan. 6 -- Jan. 10

Monday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, seasonal fruit

Tuesday -- Beef enchilada bake, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, Mexican brownie

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken over rice, garden salad w/dressing, roll, pineapple cake

Thursday -- Brown sugar glazed ham, candied sweet potato, braised red cabbage, roll

Friday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, roll

Jan. 13 -- Jan. 17

Monday -- Beef lasagna, fresh corn, sugar snap peas, garlic bread, chocolate brownie

Tuesday -- Turkey club sandwich, vegetable soup, seasonal fruit, cookie

Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, skillet cornbread, berry crisp

Thursday -- Brisket plate, vegetable casserole, roasted potatoes, roll

Friday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni/cheese, fresh green beans, hot biscuit

Jan. 20 -- Jan. 24

Monday -- Center Closed for MLK Holiday

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli casserole, roll

Wednesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, cookie

Thursday -- Chicken carbonara, pasta, peas and carrots, orange wedges, garlic toast

Friday -- Ham and beans, fried potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

Jan. 27 -- Jan. 31

Monday -- Fried fish, French fries, green tomato relish, coleslaw, blackberry crisp, roll

Tuesday -- Hearty beef stew, deli salad w/dressing, deviled eggs, skillet cornbread, pumpkin bar w/cream frosting

Wednesday -- BBQ pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, roll

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, winter veggie mix, purple hull peas, cornbread

Friday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, vegetable medley, spiced peaches, garlic bread

Senior Center menu

