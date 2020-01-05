Dec. 27
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Juan De Jesus Romero-Portillo, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, no driver's license, careless/prohibitive driving, driving left of center.
• Ashley Nicole Manjarrez, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ricky Dewayne Humphries, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Christopher Lamar Brice, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, carrying a weapon.
Dec. 28
• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Richard Phillip Mille Jr., 36, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary, theft of property.
Dec. 29
• Dakota Breanna Harrison, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Angel Christian Saucedo, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Stevie Alexa-Tatyana Barker, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
