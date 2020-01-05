Sign in
Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | January 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Dec. 27

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Juan De Jesus Romero-Portillo, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, no driver's license, careless/prohibitive driving, driving left of center.

• Ashley Nicole Manjarrez, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ricky Dewayne Humphries, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Lamar Brice, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, carrying a weapon.

Dec. 28

• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Richard Phillip Mille Jr., 36, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary, theft of property.

Dec. 29

• Dakota Breanna Harrison, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Christian Saucedo, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Stevie Alexa-Tatyana Barker, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

