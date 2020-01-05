Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Alexsis Fortner launches a 3-pointer during Friday's 63-36 win over Springdale in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic at Panther Activity Center.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team returned from a two-week break on Friday and picked up a 63-36 win over Sprindgale in the first game of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic at Panther Activity Center.

"It was great to come out and play well after a long layoff," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "I really thought our team really rebounded well tonight. That was a major improvement. We really attacked in transition well and that created lots of lay-ups and open threes for our team."

The Lady Panthers' led 10-9 after the first quarter and outscored Springdale 26-15 in the second quarter to go up 36-24 at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 49-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Jael Harried led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, while Alexsis Fortner had 15, including three 3-pointers -- all in the second quarter. Sydney Moorman chipped in seven, while Hannah Riley had six, Quincy Efurd five, Halle Hernandez four, Mia Hevener three, Morgan Winesburg two and Reina Tiefel one.

Thaly Sysavanh led Springdale with 12 points.

The tournament continued on Saturday with Siloam Springs playing Prairie Grove and Springdale taking on Providence Academy. Prairie Grove beat Providence 47-41.

Results of Saturday's games were not available at presstime.

Boys

Siloam Springs returned to the court Friday for the first time since a 49-33 loss to Mountain Home on Dec. 20 and defeated Claremore, Okla., 72-36, in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Panthers led 18-8 after the first quarter and blew it open in the second quarter by outscoring the Zebras 24-12 and taking a 42-20 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended that lead to 66-31 going into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.

Evan Sauer led Siloam Springs with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Jackson Ford added 14 points, while Landon Ward scored 10, Josh Stewart seven, Breck Soderquist and Thad Wright six, Max Perkins four and Carter Winesburg and Solo Hufford two each.

"Really good performance by Evan Sauer going 7 of 12 from the 3-point line," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Offensively a really smooth night for the Panthers. Jackson Ford gave us really good minutes off the bench with eight rebounds and 14 points. Lots of guys really played well. It was a great bounce back game after the break."

The tournament continued on Saturday with Siloam Springs playing Springdale, which beat Prairie Grove 46-33 in the other boys game Friday. Results of Saturday's games were not available at presstime.

Up next

Both Siloam Springs teams return at action Friday at Beebe to start 5A-West Conference play.

Sports on 01/05/2020