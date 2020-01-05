Beulah 'Ruth' Cook

It is with great sadness that the family of Beulah "Ruth" Cook announces her passing on December 24, 2019, after a brief illness in Socorro, N.M. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Tom of 64 years and their children Jo McKnight, Terri Cook, Tommy Cook and Jennifer (Jeff) Roberts. She is also survived by her sister Anna Dunson and brother Mack Shook; nine grandchildren, Tara McKnight, Robert McKnight, Amanda (Justin) Brown, Johnnie (Jessica) Janes, Joshua (Nichole) Janes, Tyler Arlan, Jordan Arlan, Reagan Cook and Noah Cook; and 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Isabelle, Cian, Waylon, Rachel, Jamie, Annie, Tegan, Landen, Bentley and River.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Minda Baker Shook and her brothers John, Ralph, Joe and Gordon Shook.

Ruth was born November 1, 1932, in Weddington, Arkansas, before moving to Siloam Springs where she was an all-star basketball player during all four years of high school. After high school she was recruited by the All American Redheads in Baltimore but instead went to work for Glenn L. Martin Co. where she joined the company basketball team, made friends and learned spelunking before meeting Tom where they both worked. Ruth and Tom married May 9, 1955. They shortly thereafter moved to the Boston area where she lovingly supported her husband through college and began their family. She raised her four children while maintaining a strong presence in her church families and communities. They moved on average every seven years, uprooting family and chasing careers. There were 26 addresses in total with the last one being in Datil, N.M., next door to daughter Terri. Her last church membership was at the Datil Presbyterian Community Church where she adored her pastor Randy Pence. She will be remembered most for her loving sweet smile and her gentle presence that needed few words to express her wisdom and knowing.

A memorial service was held at her church in Datil on Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. There was also be a service held at the Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. and interment at the Weddington Cemetery.

Brent Allen Koci

Brent Allen Koci, 55, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born March 19, 1964, in Topeka, Kan., to Jerry Orrin Koci and Linda Turner Koci. He lived in Northwest Arkansas for most of life and was married to Alisa Bender. He was a member of the Adult Development Center and New Life Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Sue Snider; and stepfather, Howard Snider.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; his father, Jerry Koci of Topeka; a daughter, Jessica Koci of California; three brothers, Randy Koci of Houston, Texas, Steven Koci of Siloam Springs, and Charles Snider and husband Daniel Muzinich of Studio City, Calif.; three sisters, Gwen Boroughs and husband Luther of Camden, Ark., Teresa Smith and husband Kenny of Siloam Springs, and Nanci Brigance and husband Shawn of Gentry, Ark.; and mother-in-law Belinda Woodral of Siloam Springs, Ark..

Memorial services were Jan. 1, 2020, at New Life Church in Siloam Springs.

Bertha Mae Laurence

Bertha Mae Laurence, 74, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Partheon, Ark., to Ray and Marie Owens.

She is survived by her husband, James Laurence of the home; two sons, Matt Good of Siloam Springs, and Pete Laurence; one daughter, Angela Wilson and husband Robert of Siloam Springs; one brother, Jack Owens; one sister, Alice Wheeler; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Michael Glenn Merrell

Michael Glenn Merrell, 71, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 29, 2019, at Concordia Health and Rehab in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Glenn L. Merrell and Mary M. McCarty Merrell. He married Lura Campbell on Aug. 18, 1973. He was a self-employed electrician and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Chris.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; three daughters, Mekelle Merrell, Mary Merrell and Stephanie Merrell, all of Siloam Springs; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services were Jan. 3, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Elsie LaVerne Pack

Elsie LaVerne Pack, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born on August 22, 1938, and was raised in Des Arc, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Watie William Pack, as well as a daughter, Sharon Lynne Womack-Gordon, and a daughter, Karen Sue Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her father, Raymond Mince of Houston, Texas; her stepfather, who raised her, Edward Van Houten; her mother, Ruby Ellen Dodson-Van Houten, both of Des Arc, Arkansas; and a sister, Beverly Sue Van Houten of Des Arc, Arkansas.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Wood of Tennessee; a daughter, Barbara Brown and husband Daniel Brown of Humphrey, Arkansas, a daughter, Denise Hill and husband Stephen Hill of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and a son Ricky Pack of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She is also survived by many grandchildren; Wendy Steward, Travis McGrew, Cassidy Webb, Drew Gibson, Aimee Gibson, Scarlett Grant, Alexandria Brown, Amanda Beth (Mandy) Rhodes, Ashley Robbins, Joshua Meltzer, William Hill, Jeremiah Meltzer, Josh (J.T.) Hill, Creed Hill, Ricky Pack, Watie Pack, Johnny Pack and Jaxson Pack.

LaVerne was lovingly remembered by many great-grandchildren; Madilyn Kay Huffaker, Lillian Michelle Huffaker, Brent Gibson, Corbin Gibson, Clint Steward, Carly Steward, Sawyer Robbins, Charlie Robbins, Emberlynn Hill, Sadie Barnes, Noah Barnes, Miah Gabbard and Caleb Pedro.

She is survived by a sibling, James K. (Jimmy) Van Houten of Des Arc, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a plethora of extended family and friends who loved her greatly.

LaVerne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

She worked as a nurse for several years. Her passion was helping others. She also worked alongside her husband as a poultry farmer until her retirement.

Laverne was a woman of enduring love and compassion for everyone around her. She enjoyed a quiet life in the home she and her husband worked side by side over their lifetime to acquire. She was an avid gardener and loved animals, especially birds. Her favorite flowers were yellow roses and her favorite color was purple.

She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and going on adventures with her granddaughter Mandy. In recent years, the reunification of her family brought her incredible joy and great hope for her legacy of love, strength, family and above all faith. She was a faithful Christian, devoted servant of the Lord and she never stopped praying for her family.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery near Stillwell, Oklahoma, under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Johnnie 'Renee' Stephenson Whitman

Johnnie "Renee" Stephenson Whitman, 81, of Lowell, Ark., died at her home on Dec. 31, 2019.

She was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Heidenheimer, Texas, to John W. LaGrone and Mary E. Reeves LaGrone. She lived many years in Siloam Springs, Ark., and worked at the Arkansas State Bank until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two sons, Louis George Stephenson of Monroe, Mich., and John David Stephenson of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Christie Electa Ball of Eureka Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Loretta Riley

Dorothy Loretta Riley, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Parmelee, S.D., to Otto Frederick and Freida Heinert Petersen. She married Douglas "Doug" Riley on March 15, 1952, in White River, S.D. They moved their family from Nebraska, to Missouri, to Westville, Okla., and later Siloam Springs. She worked in sales for Stanley Home Products and Electrolux. She owned and operated D & D Creations, where she made and taught class on making porcelain dolls. She was also a well-known seamstress. She was a member of the Ladies Aide of LWML and Christ Lutheran Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Riley; two sons, Douglas Walter Riley Jr. and Dale Allen Riley; two grandchildren, Baby Boy Putman and Amy Jo Putman; two brothers, Theodore "Ted" Frederick and Leonard Frederick; and two sisters, Laurain Turpitt and Ella Mae Morrison.

She is survived by four daughters, Diane Riley of Watts, Okla., Darlene Youngpuppy and husband Leo of Watts, Debra Putman of Siloam Springs and Doris Miller of Siloam Springs; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Beatrice Fiala of Grand Island, Neb.; and four brothers, Robert Fredrick of White River, S.D., Dan Petersen, Wendall Petersen and Wayne Petersen, all of Nebraska.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Hudak officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

