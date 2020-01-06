The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce recently announced the selection of Arthur Hulbert to serve as the new President/CEO of the organization.

Hulbert began serving in his new role on Jan. 2, according to a press release from the Chamber. He succeeds Wayne Mays, who retired from the role on Dec. 31 after 13 years.

"We are thrilled to have Arthur's vast array of skills and experiences to guide our team to serve the community in new ways," said Tyler Dees, outgoing chairman of the chamber board. "He will bring a strong background of small, medium and large business development, governmental affairs and integrity in his personal and professional values."

Dees said Mays has been a strong leader and advocate for the community and the Siloam Springs Chamber will miss him.

"We wish Wayne a wonderful retirement and thank him for the years of dedication and service he has given us," he said.

"Arthur not only brings an excellent resume of skill and expertise to our Chamber, but he is committed to the growth of our community," said James Barnett, incoming chairman of the chamber board. "He believes in helping Siloam create a place where our children want to live, work, create jobs and raise their families. Arthur has been an entrepreneur, a businessman, a state legislator, a teacher at multiple universities, a consultant and a catalyst for change. We feel very fortunate to have him begin serving as the leader of our Chamber."

Hulbert has started three successful multi-state businesses, been published in a medical journal and has been the senior vice president of a publicly traded company. He is the founder of Alliance Ventures LLC, a company that provides therapy services, revenue management and healthcare consulting for hospitals, physician practices, universities and public school systems.

A native of Waldron, Ark., Hulbert earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Rocky Mountain University, Provo, Utah, and his Bachelor of Health Science and Master's Degree of Science from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

"Please join us in welcoming Arthur Hulbert as our new chamber leader," said Barnett.

General News on 01/08/2020