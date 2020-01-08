The city of Siloam Springs is offering free logs of wood to residents in an attempt to decrease the debris from the tornadoes that hit the city in October of 2019.

The tornadoes ripped down a lot of trees and caused a massive amount of debris to litter the streets. Rather than trying to burn the logs or haul them to the landfill the public works department decided to make the logs available to the public according to an email from Holland Hayden, communications officer for the city of Siloam Springs.

Logs will be available until they are gone, the email stated. Residents must apply for a free permit in order to obtain the logs and show proof of residency at the time of the permit application. There is no limit as to how many logs people may take, according to the email.

Residents may pick up their permit at the Public Works office located at 1000 E. Ashley Street between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the email stated. When residents pick up their permit, they will be given a map to the location according to the email.

General News on 01/08/2020