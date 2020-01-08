Congratulations and happy graduation to our first set of children who have completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This is quite an accomplishment and gets these children on the road to a lifetime of reading.

As of now, eight children have completed the program and we may have a couple more. Graduation will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the meeting room. The alternate date will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at the same time in case weather becomes an issue on Jan. 25. This will also be a time when parents or guardians can sign up their child(ren) for this remarkable program. Please come and support our new graduates!

Remember, this is an ongoing program with the next graduation date slated for January 2021. What are the benefits of reading to your child at an early age? Some of them include:

• Teaching them the value of learning through books. You can learn from fiction books as well as non-fiction books.

• Helping them to appreciate various sounds as most of the letters has its own sound and an introduction to words as a form of communication.

• Learning how to relate to other people by using examples provided through reading.

• An appreciation of the world around them.

• Connecting with a parent and/or caretaker at an early age.

And we want to see these children continue to read and appreciate books. How can we help this love of reading continue? We can read! Children learn by example and if we read our own books as well as books to our kids, we set the stage for what could be a lifelong adventure for your children as well as yourself. Where else can the story of an ivory-billed woodpecker or the story of a mouse rescuing a lion come alive? These examples are from the books "Big Woods Bird" by Terri Roberts Luneau and "The Lion and the Mouse" by Jerry Pinkney, which are both available at your library in the children's area.

And talking about you, as an adult, reading what you like to read, the Siloam Springs Public Library is offering the 2020 Adult Reading Challenge. This year it is in a bingo format with prizes being awarded after the first bingo, the third bingo and a grand prize winner at the end of 2020. We just completed the Adult Reading Challenge for 2019 and the winner will be announced very soon. There were 32 participants and six of these participants completed the program. Thank you to 28 Springs for awarding the grand prize for 2019.

Regular programming resumed Monday, Jan. 6.

• Mondays at 4:15 p.m. -- Young adult events with Ms. Leah

• Tuesdays at 4 p.m. -- After School Homework Help or Nintendo Switch with Ms. Mary. It alternates between these two activities.

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m. -- Preschool Program with Ms. Julia

• Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. -- Baby Bookworms with Ms. Laura M.

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. -- Preschool Program with Ms. Laura

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. -- Homeschool Program with Ms. Mary

• Thursdays at 4:15 p.m. -- Young Adult Programs with Ms. Leah

• Third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. -- Bi-lingual program with Ms. Victoria

On Friday, Jan. 10, the library will be hosting its monthly movie event at 6:30 p.m. The movie was recently shown in the theaters. Popcorn and beverage will be provided. Please call the library, check the webpage at www.siloamsprings.com or the Library Facebook page to get more information about the movie and the programs listed above.

On Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4:15 p.m., the young adults will meet at Pour Jons for a YA Poetry Night. Come and join us as we share poetry we have read or written. Who knows, this may help you with Valentine poetry you may want to share with a special someone! Young adult programs are for students who are in 7th through 12th grades.

The Adult Reading Group will be meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the library to discuss the book "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens. The Morning Book Club will be discussing "The Road Less Traveled" by Jane Kirkpatrick at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Please join us at one or both discussions. Books are available at the library or through Library2Go while supplies last.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at library@siloamsprings.com for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library! Walter Cronkite, a former American broadcast journalist and anchorman said, "Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation."

General News on 01/08/2020