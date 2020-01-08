Arthur Hulbert will serve as the new leader of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Monday.

Hulbert began his role as Chamber president and CEO on Jan. 2, according to a press release from the organization. He succeeds Wayne Mays, who retired on Dec. 31 after leading the Chamber for 13 years.

Hulbert, who has lived in Siloam Springs for the past five years with his wife Janet and three daughters, has a background in health care, business, higher education and politics.

"We are thrilled to have Arthur's vast array of skills and experiences to guide our team to serve the community in new ways," said Tyler Dees, outgoing chairman of the chamber board. "He will bring a strong background of small, medium and large business development, governmental affairs and integrity in his personal and professional values."

Dees said Mays has been a strong leader and advocate for the community and the Siloam Springs Chamber will miss him.

"We wish Wayne a wonderful retirement and thank him for the years of dedication and service he has given us," Dees said.

"Arthur not only brings an excellent resume of skill and expertise to our Chamber, but he is committed to the growth of our community," said James Barnett, incoming chairman of the chamber board. "He believes in helping Siloam create a place where our children want to live, work, create jobs and raise their families. Arthur has been an entrepreneur, a businessman, a state legislator, a teacher at multiple universities, a consultant and a catalyst for change. We feel very fortunate to have him begin serving as the leader of our Chamber."

A native of Waldron, Hulbert earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Rocky Mountain University in Provo, Utah, and a Bachelor of Health Science and Master's Degree of Science from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, the press release states.

Hulbert has started three successful multi-state businesses, been published in a medical journal and has been the senior vice president of a publicly traded company, the release states. He is the founder of Alliance Ventures LLC, a company that provides therapy services, revenue management and health care consulting for hospitals, physician practices, universities and public school systems.

Hulbert has taught classes for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, according to his biography on his business website. In 2009, he became a published author in a peer reviewed medical journal, Current Orthopaedic Practice.

He also served from 2012 to 2014 as an Oklahoma state representative for District 14, which includes the cities of Muskogee and Fort Gibson, he said. After the death of his mother and brother, Hulbert said he decided not to run for a second term.

Instead, he moved to Siloam Springs to take care of family and because he and his wife had always wanted to come back to Northwest Arkansas, he said. The couple found that Siloam Springs was a beautiful place to live and a great place to raise a family, he said.

Locally, Hulbert and his wife own Therapy Pro on Mount Olive Street, a trade name of Alliance Ventures, according to the business' website. The Siloam Springs business offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology and behavioral health services, the website states. His wife also works in the Siloam Springs School District as an occupational therapist, he said.

Hulbert said his business experience and a desire to help others grow their businesses sparked his interest in leading the Chamber.

"My past has been helping start businesses, grow businesses and I love helping teach other people how to start businesses and grow businesses and really connect with people," Hulbert said.

Hulbert said he hopes to create a culture in Siloam Springs that attracts new businesses and start-ups, and creates opportunities for existing businesses to grow in Arkansas, nationally and internationally.

"What I'm looking forward to most is really being a connector, finding people and businesses that don't necessarily have relationships and finding how they can grow together and form symbiotic relationships," Hulbert said.

Hulbert has been a Chamber member for several years and this year he was appointed to fill a spot on the Chamber board. He said he is excited to have the opportunity to carry on the good things that Mays started as the previous president and to work with Barnett, the incoming board chair.

"Siloam Springs has an incredibly bright future," he said, "and I'm excited to be a part of it."

General News on 01/08/2020