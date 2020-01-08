The Fairness Doctrine

We desperately need some rational form of the "Fairness Doctrine" re-instated! Just consider this statement from Senator Jeff Bingaman (D-N.M.) on Oct. 22, 2008:

"I would want this station and all stations to have to present a balanced perspective and different points of view. All I'm saying is that for many, many years we operated under a Fairness Doctrine in this country, and I think the country was well-served. I think the public discussion was at a higher level and more intelligent in those days than it has become since."

If all television and radio news services were required to present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was honest, equitable, and balanced, the differences between politicians and political parties would be presented to all viewers for their own evaluation. This would eliminate false propaganda being constantly fed to people who lean toward a particular ideology from news outlets which only confirm their original bias and either implicitly or explicitly demonizes the others who think differently. There was a time (1949-1987) when very little actual hate and division existed between family members and friends of Republicans and Democrats.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 01/08/2020