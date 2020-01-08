OKLAHOMA CITY -- Armed with the ball and down two points, the John Brown women's basketball team had two chances to tie or win the contest but fell short as Mid-America Christian (Okla.) survived for a 73-71 victory Saturday afternoon inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

MACU's Jessica Fairley split a pair at the line with just 37 seconds left, pushing the score to 73-71. JBU freshman Jessica Goldman's triple attempt with nine seconds left was just off, but JBU caught a break when the rebound deflected out of bounds off an Evangel, giving the visitors one more chance.

But without any timeouts remaining, the Golden Eagles inbounded the ball and a mid-range Tarrah Stephens jumper fell just short as time expired as JBU (4-9, 0-4 Sooner Athletic) was defeated in its second-straight contest.

After carrying a five-point lead into the intermission, 45-40, Mid-America Christian closed within one after three quarters 56-55. MACU took a one-point lead after a triple, but senior Jordan Martin's bucket down low knotted the score at 58 apiece. Stephens later tied it at 60, but the Evangels rode a pair of triples on a game-deciding 10-3 run that handed the hosts a 70-63 lead with just under four minutes to play.

Free throws got the Golden Eagles back into the contest, and Martin's three-point play with 66 seconds remaining pulled the visitors within one, 72-71, before MACU's lone free-throw split provided the final margin.

MACU's Alexis Shannon scored 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor, as she also grabbed six rebounds. Loralei Siliga was the other Evangel to finish in double figures as she scored 13 points to accompany a team-best seven boards before fouling out on Martin's basket-and-one at the end of the contest.

Eleven first-half triples powered the Golden Eagle offense as the visitors finished 11 of 20 behind the arc through the first 20 minutes of play. The second half was not as successful from long range, however, as JBU hit just 3 of 22 through quarters three and four.

Although John Brown outrebounded the Evangels, 44-36, MACU made JBU pay for its mistakes, turning 17 Golden Eagle miscues into 20 points. The hosts also enjoyed a 34-16 margin in points in the paint, mostly due to the performance of Shannon.

Martin netted a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds, both season-high marks, including four triples. Sophomore Marta Matamala also hit four triples and finished with 16 points before leaving the contest with an injury. Junior Taylor Fergen and senior Ally Teague each contributed 10 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Golden Eagles return to action inside Bill George Arena on Thursday when JBU welcomes Central Christian (Kan.) to Siloam Springs. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Sports on 01/08/2020