Lester "Speedy" Robert Franklin Azlin

Lester "Speedy" Robert Franklin Azlin, 64, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Madera, Calif., to Lester Gordon Azlin and Peggy Loren Flanary Azlin. He had been a welder when he lived in California but had dedicated his life to music, playing and songwriting, when he moved to Arkansas. He and his brother, John, formed the band, Oktober Melon, playing Christian rock. They played in local jails and prisons as a way of ministering. He was a member of the worship team at the Assembly of God in Colcord, Okla., and was an ordained minister.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Joshua W. Miles.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Miles of Siloam Springs; two brothers, John Gay and wife Joy of Gentry, and Michael Peterson and wife Gloria of Orosi, Calif.; six stepchildren, Theresa Lindsey, Tonya Lindsey, Cody Lindsey, Annette Dearing, Brian Dearing and Michael Dearing; five grandchildren; and three stepsisters, Roxanne Miles, Ladena Miles and Maria Miles.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the First Assembly of God in Colcord.

Areta C. Coleman

Areta C. Coleman, 83, of Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 2, 1936, in Cherokee City, Ark., to Andrew Palermo and Elizabeth Dodson Palermo. She married John Coleman on May 22, 1970. She was a member of the Gentry American Legion, Disabled Veteran Association and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her children, Larry Dalrymple of Gentry and Jeanette Betts of Neosho, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny Palermo of Fayetteville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Jack Lee Hanan

Jack Lee Hanan, 69, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Marjory Backens Hanan and Jack Hanan Sr. He grew up in Lincoln, Neb. He married Helen Thompson of Lincoln and they had four sons. He became an auto mechanic. The couple moved to Siloam Springs, Ark., in 1979 and he eventually became a lathe operator for Byron Valve.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, vacationing in Colorado, visiting family in Nebraska, going out to eat with family, especially at Valentino's pizza in Lincoln, and watching TV.

He was a member of the Gentry (Ark.) Seventh-day Adventist Church and in earlier years was a deacon and youth leader in Pathfinders.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Jack Lee Hanan III and Kevin Hanan; his sister, Barb Martinez; and his mother, Marjory Beck.

He is survived by two sons, Scott Hanan and wife Denice of Siloam Springs, and Jason Hanan of Cameron, Mo.; daughter-in-law Janetta Kindle of Siloam Springs; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Gentry Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Faye Diana 'F.D.' Harris

Faye Diana "F.D." Harris, 74, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Jan. 4, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born Aug. 18, 1945, in Modesto, Calif., to Joseph Ralph Booker and Helen Councell. She attended the University of Maryland and was a property manager and home renovator.

She was preceded in death by one son, Monty; and a brother, Joe Booker.

She is survived by a son, Joel Harris and wife Janie of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren; and a sister, Jo Ann Pearson of Sudlersville, Md.

A graveside service took place on Jan. 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

John William Page

John William Page, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 6, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

He was born June 25, 1931, in Hartford, Conn., to Irving Washington Page and Martha Kautz Page. He married June Patten on Jan. 17, 1955, in Hartford. He worked for Waukesha Tools and Colt Firearms. He was a longtime Mason.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; three sons, Michael Page of Connecticut, John Page and Vicki of Connecticut and Steven Page of Florida; a daughter, Robin Garrett of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

