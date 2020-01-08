The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Family Game Night on Friday, Jan, 10.

This free event will be held at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Community Building located at 110 North Mount Olive. Games will vary, however, recreation coordinator Ashley Davis confirmed Candyland, Yahtzee and Phase 10 would be available.

Along with table top games, there will also be life-sized games people can play, Davis said. These games, commonly referred to as yard games, will include Jenga and Connect Four. Davis also said there will not be anything new this year, however, she did say the games are rotated every year so people don't get bored.

There is no age limit and no restrictions on teams playing, Davis said. There will be bingo for people to play and prizes will be available, she said.

"We just hope you come out and have fun. It's a free event put on by your city. What better way to spend a cold Friday night?" Davis said.

Along with Family Game Night, the Parks and Recreation department has released the rest of their activities for 2020. They will include:

• A Daddy/Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 7 and 8, at the community building. Registration will begin in January.

• Kite Day on April 4 at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

• Dogwood 5K/10K Run on Saturday, April 25, at Bob Henry Park. Registration begins in April.

• Iddy Biddy Soccer will be held at the La-Z-Boy Complex, from April 25 - May 16. Registration begins in April.

• The Family Aquatic Center at 1800 North Mount Olive will open on Saturday, May 23.

• Kids Fishing Derby will be Saturday, June 6, along Sager Creek behind Fire Station II.

• Movies in the Park will be held Friday, June 12, and July 10 at Bob Henry Park.

• Kids Triathlon will be Saturday, June 30, at the Family Aquatic Center.

• Fire in the Sky will be held on Saturday, July 4, at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

• Dive-In Movie at the Pool will be on Friday, Aug 7, at the Family Aquatic Center.

• Chalk It Up, an event where kids can discover the magic of drawing with chalk will be held Saturday, Sept 12, at Bob Henry Park.

• A Mother/Son Dance on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the community building. Registration will begin on Sept. 9.

• Iddy Biddy Basketball begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 14. This will be held at Southside Elementary Gym. Registration begins Sept. 9 and forms are available online.

• A Turkey Trot 5K Run on Saturday, Nov. 21. The event will begin at the corner of Washington and Main Streets. Registration begins Oct. 21 and forms are available online.

