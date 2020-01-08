50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

West Siloam Springs ordered a new patrol car for that city...Chief of Police John Buckmaster, had been using his own car on duty but doing double duty as a family car and patrol car got the best of it. Donations of over $400,000 had already been received from the Arkansas side along with the Oklahoma side.

(Editor's note: The following plea was issued to help pay for the new patrol car.)

We all know that having a "law" across is a wonderful thing for both cities, so all you people who can and will, give to this fund...mail or take contributions, no matter how small, to the First National Bank, for West Siloam Springs Police Car.

Scarbrough Ford Co., has already ordered the car...the cooperation had been extremely good with the two Siloams, so lets help them get the new car paid for as soon as possible.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Asked what was more important: playing mistake-free basketball for six minutes in the fourth quarter or hanging on to a precarious lead without Jamie Bartlett on the floor, Siloam Springs coach Debbie Sharp replied, "both."

The Lady Panthers won the rematch of Benton County Tournament finalists on Tuesday night at Greer Lingle Fieldhouse in Rogers. Bartlett scored 18 points, 14 in the first half as Siloam Springs established a lead it never relinquished in a 49-41 victory over the Lady Mountaineers.

"This is about as big as they come," Sharp remarked following her team's fourth consecutive victory. "It's big until Friday night, anyway."

Bartlett scored the first 5 points of the game and Siloam Springs never trailed in avenging a 49-39 loss in the Benton County Tournament championship game, played Dec. 3 in Pea Ridge.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Neither Dustin Chamberlain or Tyler Tiger scratched the scoring column for Siloam Springs, but the two reserve players were huge in the Panthers' 53-46 win against Central Arkansas Christian.

Chamberlain and Tiger led the defensive charge as the Panthers rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Panther Arena.

Siloam Springs (10-4, 1-0) led 34-31 early in the third quarter before a 9-0 Mustangs run had the Panthers down 40-34.

Led by Chamberlain and Tiger, the Panthers' defense forced three straight turnovers, which led to two baskets by junior Kyle Teague and a 3-pointer from freshman Payton Jenson as Siloam Springs regained the lead 41-40 with 3:30 left.

"Dustin Chamberlain and Tyler Tiger completely changed the momentum of the game," said first-year Panthers coach Johnny Taylor. "They changed the tempo, changed the pace. And just gave us such a lift off the bench.

"Most of the time they're not going to get their names in the paper. But tonight, it was obvious that those two were the difference makers."

