Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Judge Steve Thomas (left), swears in Allan Gilbert as the new police chief of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Gilbert is succeeding James Wilmeth, who resigned as chief of police in September. Gilbert was most recently the deputy police chief for the city of Tupelo, Miss. Gilbert will be at the Siloam Springs Public Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, for a meet and greet with the public.
Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Judge Steve Thomas (left), swears in Allan Gilbert as the new police chief of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Gilbert is succeeding James Wilmeth, who resigned as chief of police in September. Gilbert was most recently the deputy police chief for the city of Tupelo, Miss. Gilbert will be at the Siloam Springs Public Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, for a meet and greet with the public.
General News on 01/08/2020
Print Headline: Swearing in of new police chief
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.