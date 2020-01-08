Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Judge Steve Thomas (left), swears in Allan Gilbert as the new police chief of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Gilbert is succeeding James Wilmeth, who resigned as chief of police in September. Gilbert was most recently the deputy police chief for the city of Tupelo, Miss. Gilbert will be at the Siloam Springs Public Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, for a meet and greet with the public.

Print Headline: Swearing in of new police chief

