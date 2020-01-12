Dec. 30
• David Joe Doss, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Daniel Alamaraz, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Justin Hugh Brady, 49, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Travis Timothy Harris, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.
Dec. 31
• Chisum Lee Devoe, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 2nd degree.
• Jennifer Gaylene Walls, 21, arrested in connection with theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Chad Allan Castleberry, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a prohibited weapon.
• Brent W. Dowdy, 26 cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lawanda A. Ellington, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Donna Ray McConnell, 68, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tiffany Dawn Nelms, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bryan Erik Rhode, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• John Archie Garner II, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Trona Evelyn Partain, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shawn Allen Kettner, 26 cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Bradley Max Sierks, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt.
• Kali Sean-Frisby, 24 arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 1
• Alexia Danielle Sage, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kara Mae Laport, 42, arrested in connection with battery in the 3rd degree.
• Justin Lee Corzine, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.
• Kelsey Rae Brown, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Bill James Kauffeld, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon James Reed, 20, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Jennifer L. Johnson, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 2
• Luis Alfonso Menchaca, 34, arrested in connection with failure to report an accident.
• Candace Starr Matherne, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles.
• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul David Dreyer, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Luis Alfonso Menchaca, 34, arrested in connection with expired registration, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, insurance required -- minimum coverage.
Jan 3.
• Nigel Mikie Sanders, 21, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.
Jan 4.
• Hugh Ferguson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ethan Hunter Brown, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Trevor Scott Montgomery, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.
• Chandler Ray Cox, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Gabriel Alvarez, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Kristan Noelle Troglin, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brian Dean Rotramel, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, careless/prohibitive driving.
Jan 5
• Randy Allen Jones, 65, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Tammy Kay Breshears, 57, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Dalton Jay Starr, 27, arrested in connection with shoplifting, public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Arrests and Citations