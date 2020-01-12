Dec. 30

• David Joe Doss, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Alamaraz, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Hugh Brady, 49, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Andrew Charles Rochier IV, 28, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

Dec. 31

• Chisum Lee Devoe, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 2nd degree.

• Jennifer Gaylene Walls, 21, arrested in connection with theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Chad Allan Castleberry, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

• Brent W. Dowdy, 26 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lawanda A. Ellington, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Donna Ray McConnell, 68, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tiffany Dawn Nelms, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bryan Erik Rhode, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• John Archie Garner II, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Trona Evelyn Partain, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shawn Allen Kettner, 26 cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bradley Max Sierks, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt.

• Kali Sean-Frisby, 24 arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 1

• Alexia Danielle Sage, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kara Mae Laport, 42, arrested in connection with battery in the 3rd degree.

• Justin Lee Corzine, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

• Kelsey Rae Brown, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bill James Kauffeld, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon James Reed, 20, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Jennifer L. Johnson, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 2

• Luis Alfonso Menchaca, 34, arrested in connection with failure to report an accident.

• Candace Starr Matherne, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles.

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Paul David Dreyer, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Luis Alfonso Menchaca, 34, arrested in connection with expired registration, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Jan 3.

• Nigel Mikie Sanders, 21, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.

Jan 4.

• Hugh Ferguson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ethan Hunter Brown, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Trevor Scott Montgomery, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication, drinking in public.

• Chandler Ray Cox, 33, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Gabriel Alvarez, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Kristan Noelle Troglin, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brian Dean Rotramel, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, careless/prohibitive driving.

Jan 5

• Randy Allen Jones, 65, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Tammy Kay Breshears, 57, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Dalton Jay Starr, 27, arrested in connection with shoplifting, public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

General News on 01/12/2020