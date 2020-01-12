The Siloam Springs boys couldn't hold on to a six-point halftime lead at Beebe on Friday as the Badgers rallied in the second half for a 67-60 victory to open 5A-West Conference play.

The Panthers led 31-25 at halftime but Beebe outscored Siloam Springs 19-12 in the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead going into the fourth.

Beebe (6-7, 1-0) outscored the Panthers 23-17 in the final quarter.

"It was a good first half for us but didn't have a good second half," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "Both teams hit 10 threes, but we had too many turnovers in the second half and we didn't rebound well. It was a winnable game for us. It really hurts that we didn't get a big road win when possible."

Beebe's Austin Smith led all scorers with 26 points, while Rylie Marshall added 19.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers (10-3, 0-1) with 20 points, while Evan Sauer had 15, Landon Ward 13, Drew Vachon 10, Breck Soderquist three and Thad Wright two.

Lady Badgers 50, Lady Panthers 45

The Lady Panthers dug themselves out of a big hole but ultimately dropped their 5A-West Conference opener at Beebe on Friday night.

Beebe led 20-11 after the first quarter and remained ahead 32-23 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers outscored Beebe 11-2 in the third quarter to tie the game at 34-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Beebe outscored the Lady Panthers 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

"You have to give Beebe credit for the way they shot the ball in the first half," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We trailed by as many as 18 and fought back to tie the game at the end of the third quarter by going on a 15-2 run. Our kids battled to the very end, but Beebe made enough free throws to hold us off at the end."

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs (6-7, 0-1) with 25 points, while Sydney Moorman had eight, Mia Hevener seven, Reina Tiefel three and Morgan Winesburg two.

Madelyn Atkins led Beebe (8-5, 1-0) with 16 points, while Ria Bradley and Laylah Reese each had nine.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers return to action Tuesday at Alma.

