Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Sawyer Henson (left), greets new Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert and his wife Brenda during a meet-and-greet event at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday.
General News on 01/12/2020
Print Headline: Meet-and-greet with Chief Gilbert
