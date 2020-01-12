Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Sawyer Henson (left), greets new Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert and his wife Brenda during a meet-and-greet event at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sawyer Henson (left), greets new Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert and his wife Brenda during a meet-and-greet event at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sawyer Henson (left), greets new Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert and his wife Brenda during a meet-and-greet event at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Sawyer Henson (left), greets new Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert and his wife Brenda during a meet-and-greet event at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Wednesday.

General News on 01/12/2020