The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday with a 39-35 loss at Bentonville.

The Tigers led 12-4 after the first period and took a 29-16 lead at halftime.

The Panthers clawed back in the third period, outscoring Bentonville 13-4, to pull within 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Connor Clayton led Siloam Springs (5-4) with 11 points, while Nathan Vachon had 10, Malachi Watkins and Levi Fox six each and Dalton Newman two.

Xander Collins led Bentonville with nine points.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls dropped their second straight game Thursday with a 39-30 loss at Bentonville.

The Lady Panthers trailed 10-2 after the first quarter and 17-5 at halftime.

Bentonville took a 29-16 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Tigers 14-10.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers (8-3) with 17 points, while Brooke Smith had six points, Rachel Rine four and Mimo Jacklik three.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up their second win of the season Thursday with a 50-47 victory against Springdale George.

The Panthers trailed 11-10 after the first quarter but pulled ahead 26-25 at halftime. George came back and took a 38-36 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs outscored the Wranglers 50-47.

Mason Simmons led the Panthers (2-4) with 24 points, while Nate Hawbaker and Cayden Hansen each had nine, Nolan Wills and Silas Tugwell each with three and Diego Carrizal two.

Jaedin Newsom led George with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls defeated Springdale George 40-34 on Thursday night in Springdale.

The Lady Panthers led 8-7 after the first quarter and 16-14 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 27-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Isabella Anglin-Rovira led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Emily Keehn had 10, Chaney Stanaland nine, Addison Pilcher four and Ellen Slater four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys defeated Springdale George 44-35 on Thursday evening.

Gio Flores led the Panthers with 21 points, while Jackson Still had 12, Landon Fain four, Kimber Haggard, Darian Caldwell and Josiah Wilkerson each with two and Mike McKinley one.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls were defeated by George 44-19.

George led 15-3 after the first quarter and 21-8 at halftime. The Lady Wranglers pulled ahead 30-15 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs with 11, while Aveary Speed had three, Ruth Hansen and Abigail Herndon with two each and Reese Sutulovich one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Fayetteville White.

The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Springdale Southwest, while the seventh- and eighth-grade boys travel to Southwest.

