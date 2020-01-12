George Wayne Hillhouse

George Wayne Hillhouse, 76, longtime resident of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Earlene Howard Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

George was born on February 2, 1943, in Siloam Springs, a son of Robert Lee Hillhouse and Eula Mae Reynolds Hillhouse. He married Betty Ruth Coburn on September 29, 1961, in Siloam Springs. George worked many years for Bear Brand Hosiery and Citation before his retirement. He was a Past Master of Masonic Key Lodge #7 in Siloam Springs and had attended the Sanctuary Church in Lincoln. George enjoyed repairing clocks and watches.

He is survived by two sons, Gerald Hillhouse of Gentry and Stephen Hillhouse of Siloam Springs; two daughters, Brenda Winkler and husband Floyd of Siloam Springs and Patricia Hillhouse of Gentry; one sister, Thelma Riggins of Siloam Springs and a half-sister, Valerie Jean Pouge of Springdale; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; two brothers, Robert Hillhouse Jr. and Dwight Hillhouse; two sisters, Leta Mae Ames and Louise Goyette.

Visitation was held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Fairmount Cemetery near Gentry, Ark. Pastor David McBride officiated the service under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign online guestbook, please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Marsha Gene Kirby

Marsha Gene Kirby, 71, of Colcord, Okla., died on Jan. 9, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born on July 18, 1948, in Colcord to Fred Kirby and Irene King Kirby. She was a lifelong resident of Colcord. She owned and operated pool halls for many years. She was a foster mother to many children and a great thrift store shopper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donnie; sisters, Carol and Joyce; and two great-grandchildren, Hollyn and Brigham Davis.

She is survived by seven children, Tracy Denny and wife Tina of Colcord, Fred Denny and wife Tammy of Colcord, Bridget Nichols and husband Jack of Colcord, Amber Ward of Siloam Springs, Tiffany Whorton of Colcord, Ayla Shelley and husband Mitch of Colcord, and Paris Kirby of Colcord; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Kirby and wife Sue of Colcord; sister, Janet Arnold and husband Rusty of Colcord; sister-in-law, Carol Kirby; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Dwayne Driggers officiating. Burial will follow at Row Cemetery in Colcord. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

