Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 6

• Jeffrey Lamb, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Dione Terrapin, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Lane Paczowski, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joseph Paul Bankhead, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, interference with emergency communications-1st degree.

• Alyssa Leanne Bowers, 29, cited in connection with domestic battering-3rd degree.

Jan. 7

• Braiden Richard Fields, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacob Christopher Corbin, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Danielle Marie Roberts. 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Cheryle Luen Cooper, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Eugene Blaine Grant Jr., 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnny Lee Webb, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bobby Jean Adair, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jessica Alyssa Rickman, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carroll Jimie Eagle, 76, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 8

• Cameo Michelle Hughes, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Henry Gladden Jr., 37, arrested in connection with fleeing, theft of property.

• Christy Dawn Campbell, 44, arrested in connection with fleeing.

• Regena Lynn Hall, 48, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 9

• Jamie Lee Roland, 43, cited in connection with theft by receiving, fleeing.

• Christin Meredith Webster, 30, arrested in connection with domestic battering-3rd degree.

• Coni Romell Boyd, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt, theft of property.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 26, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rebecca Dea Fenno, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Dawn Hutchinson, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 10

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Paul Ivan Rodriguez, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jamie Renee Buckman, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Carroll Don Simmons, 70, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle, prohibitions on smoking.

Jan. 11

• Michael Aaron Moog, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gabrielle Alexis Graham, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 12

• Meagan Nicole Lunsford, 30, arrested in connection with aggravated assault, battery in the 3rd degree

• Meagan Nicole Lunsford, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dustin Wayne Morris, 35, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

General News on 01/15/2020

Print Headline: Arrests and Citations

