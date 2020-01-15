WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs, Jo Dee Messina has proven to be a trendsetter and history-maker worth watching. On Feb. 7, she brings her long line of hits for a show at SEVEN bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.

The free concert will begin at 9 p.m.

Messina's love for music blossomed at an early age. She drew influence from a variety of country music artists, including Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire and The Judds. By age 16, she was playing local clubs, singing while her brother and sister provided backup on drums and guitar.

Her 1996 breakout song, "Heads Carolina, Tails California," jump-started her career by peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. The single immediately made Messina a household name.

Following the success of her debut, Messina posted nine No. 1 hits, including "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright," "Stand Beside Me" and "Bring On the Rain" with Tim McGraw. She also charted 16 Top 40 songs and sold over 5 million albums worldwide. Five of her albums have been certified gold or higher by the RIAA, with her best-selling 1998 album, "I'm Alright," reaching double platinum.

Messina was honored by the ACM Awards and Billboard Magazine in 1998 as the Top Female Vocalist and the Most Played Country Female Artist of the Year, respectively. She was also a Grammy nominee in 2001 and 2002.

In 2013, the singer-songwriter parted ways with her longtime record label and took matters into her own hands. The artist created Dreambound Records, revealing her most personal album to date, "Me."

For more information on Messina, visit www.jodeemessina.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

General News on 01/15/2020