The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 43-22 win at Fayetteville White.

The Lady Panthers (9-3) took an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and pulled ahead 27-15 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Mimi Jacklik had 11, Brooke Smith eight, Sophie Stephenson four, Rachel Rine three, Anna Wleklinski and Faith Ellis each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys won their second straight game Monday with a 36-28 victory at Springdale Southwest.

The Panthers trailed 11-9 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 19-16 lead at halftime. The Panthers extended that margin to 30-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers (3-4) with 15 points, while Mason Simmons had 14, Eric Debler four and Nolan Wills three.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys won their second straight Monday with a 39-22 win at Springdale Southwest.

Gio Flores led the Panthers with 10 points, while Mikey McKinley and Jackson Still each had seven, Kimber Haggard five, Josiah Thompson and Dane Marlatt each with four and Darian Caldwell two.

