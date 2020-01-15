Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lonestar comes to West Siloam by Staff Reports | January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, longtime country mainstay Lonestar arrives at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Feb. 20.

The free concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Comprised of Richie McDonald, lead vocals; Michael Britt, lead guitar and backing vocals; Keech Rainwater, drums; and Dean Sams, keyboard and backing vocals, Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million albums since their national launch in 1995. The group has achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including "No News," "Come Crying To Me" and their crossover smash "Amazed," which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band was awarded with the 1999 ACM Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Amazed" as well as the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year. Lonestar's latest studio album, "Never Enders," features 10 new original songs that bring the band's trademark sound into the contemporary arena.

After 20 years of making their mark on country music, the band continues to showcase their signature sound across the world with more than 100 dates per year.

For more information on Lonestar, visit www.LonestarNow.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

General News on 01/15/2020

Print Headline: Lonestar comes to West Siloam

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT