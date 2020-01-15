WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, longtime country mainstay Lonestar arrives at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Feb. 20.

The free concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Comprised of Richie McDonald, lead vocals; Michael Britt, lead guitar and backing vocals; Keech Rainwater, drums; and Dean Sams, keyboard and backing vocals, Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million albums since their national launch in 1995. The group has achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including "No News," "Come Crying To Me" and their crossover smash "Amazed," which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band was awarded with the 1999 ACM Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Amazed" as well as the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year. Lonestar's latest studio album, "Never Enders," features 10 new original songs that bring the band's trademark sound into the contemporary arena.

After 20 years of making their mark on country music, the band continues to showcase their signature sound across the world with more than 100 dates per year.

For more information on Lonestar, visit www.LonestarNow.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

General News on 01/15/2020