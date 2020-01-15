Students in Michael Smith's middle school physical education classes don't focus on traditional sports such as basketball and soccer and they definitely don't play dodge ball.

Instead, students do activities such as fishing, navigation and folk dancing, all designed to encourage them to explore their interests, gain life skills and guide them toward a lifelong healthy lifestyle.

"I wanted to make sure the students at the middle school knew our physical education was going to be something they can enjoy, something they can excel in, something they would benefit from not just here at the middle school but throughout the remainder of their lives," Smith said.

Those activities are about to expand into archery, thanks to a $2,700 grant from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) to establish the Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program (ANASP), Smith told the school board at Thursday's meeting. The grant will pay for 14 Genesis compound bows, arrows, safety equipment and instructional material, he said. It will enable students to not only explore the sport of archery but possibly go on and compete at the regional, state or even national level, he said.

The ANASP is a part of the National Archery in the Schools Program for students in fourth through 12th grade, according to the AGFC website. In the program, students not only practice their concentration and hand-eye coordination, but learn about a sport that could become a lifelong hobby, the website states. The AGFC also sponsors statewide tournaments for students who are interested in competing in archery, it states.

The middle school's archery unit will be all about technique and exploration of the sport, according to Smith.

"We are working on the fundamentals of archery, the aspects of muscle development, core concepts of how to shoot an arrow, and of course they will shoot an arrow, but it's not a hunting unit, it's a recreational sport," he said.

If students are interested in the sport, they can go on to the district's FFA program, which offers hunters education, or become more competitive in the sport, Smith said.

Safety is key when it comes to teaching archery, however studies show that there are less injuries in the sport of archery than any other sport except for bowling or tennis, he said.

Smith has gone through a nine-hour safety course to become a certified archery instructor and other teachers who want to participate in the program will be going through the same course, he said.

Archery equipment will be kept in a designated and locked storage area, Smith said. The aluminum arrows students are shooting have blunt field tips and the compound bows are set at an extremely low level of draw weight, but like many other pieces of sports equipment they still have the potential to seriously injure someone, he said.

The grant includes one backdrop safety net which an arrow cannot penetrate, Smith said. Two nets will be installed in the gym, which is set up in a unique way so there will be no entrance or exit in the line of shooting. Smith is also working with district personnel to create signs and additional staff members to help monitor students while they are doing the activity.

Like many of the other programs Smith teaches, archery addresses students' physical health, mental health and social health, according to Smith.

"This program alone provides students with the opportunity to become more independent, be self-aware and learn about their own individual interests through an activity that a lot of students throughout the state of Arkansas and even the nation never have the opportunity to do," he said.

Smith is a new teacher who started last fall and one thing that persuaded administrators he was the right person for the job was his vision for the PE program, according to Principal Jacob Hayward.

"Part of what we wanted to do was expand opportunities for the types of events students can participate in," Hayward said.

Even though he is also a football coach, Smith said he focuses on nontraditional PE activities because he wants students to feel comfortable and successful exploring opportunities and finding interests that suit them. If the PE program catered to athletes, many of them would be getting sports twice a day, but Smith wants to reach a more diverse group of students, he said.

For students who love sports and haven't had the opportunity to try them, Smith does offer fun-day Fridays where students chose their own activities.

Many of the outdoorsy activities, such as orienteering or navigation using a compass, and fishing, encourage students and their families to get outdoors during their free time, which Smith hopes will lead to a lifelong healthy lifestyle.

Smith also intertwines academic subjects such as math, literacy and science with physical education, he said.

"Studies and science specifically show that physical education is important," Smith said. "It helps increase brain cells and those sort of aspects and so when the kids are actually engaged and having fun in PE classes they are excelling in the classroom. ... They are not just growing as far as the fitness and health side of things, they are growing in the classroom as a result of having a good PE program."

For example, during the fishing unit, students not only practiced casting in the gym, but also learned about conservation and science. While learning about orienteering or navigation, students also practiced how to use a compass and learned their directions, Smith said.

Smith also gave students an assignment to design their own game or activity, which requires problem solving skills and teamwork. Another project centered around giving teams 11 people 10 pieces of equipment and challenging them to find a way to cross the gym floor without touching it, he said.

"It establishes leadership and lets them understand and realize respect, patience, all of those socialization skills they might not get in an academic classroom," Smith said.

Smith has experienced students who didn't want to participate in PE who have now chosen to take another nine-weeks of the elective.

"The reason for that is they found a personal connection, they were able to identify with themselves and learn more about themselves and learn how to be healthy and fit," Smith said. "They realize it's not about athletic ability, it's what's in your mind, it's what's in your heart."

The school has purchased software to track and monitor kids' physical fitness, Smith said. During their first week they take a pretest, then after doing a warm-up everyday before class designed to influence them towards a healthy lifestyle, they are tested again at the end of the nine-week class.

The tests allow students and parents to see areas where they may need to improve as well as track their results.

Smith said he absolutely sees improvements in physical health as well as in other areas.

"The results I see is not just their health and well-being, it's their attitudes, it's their socialization skills," he said. "I mean we are in a age group right now, they are going through adolescence, they are going through puberty, and to watch them mature in front of your own eyes and respect others, that is probably the most rewarding process."

General News on 01/15/2020