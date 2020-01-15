Virginia Lee Brown

Virginia Lee Brown of Gravette, Ark., died Jan. 9, 2020, at Somerby Assisting Living in Destin, Fla.

She married John L. Brown. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Gravette, Ark. She loved spending time with her husband riding horses and traveling. She was a school teacher and also worked beside her husband in their textile business up until their retirement. They had summer homes in Marinna, Fla., and Murrieta, Calif. After her husband died in March of 2005, she remained in Gravette and then spent two and a half years in Destin at Somerby Assisting Living.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and a daughter, Connie L. Brown.

She is survived by two sons, Johnny L. Brown and wife Sandy of Troy, Ala., and Dan M. Brown of Destin; a sister, Verna Moore of Van Buren, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bethel Cemetery south of Gravette.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory of Bella Vista, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Price Moore

Richard Price Moore, 89, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 4, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Joe and Gladys Elkins-Moore. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Later on, he became a member of American Legion Post 45 in Kansas, Okla. He enjoyed walking, reading and gardening in his spare time.

He is survived by his four nieces, Charlotte Lang of Houston, Texas, Rebecca Magann of Oklahoma City, Okla., Beverly McNamara of Tulsa, Okla., and Jeanne Bentley of Siloam Springs; and two nephews, Phillip Moore of Flint Ridge, Okla., and Charles Moore of Hallett, Okla.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan.16, 2020, in the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Wayne Owens

Kenneth Wayne Owens, 75-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 8, 1944, near Maysville, Arkansas, to the late Kelly Owens of Jay, Oklahoma, and the late Clara Owens of Colcord, Oklahoma. Ken graduated from Jay High School, served in the National Guard, and worked for many years in the pressure washer industry for Citation, Farley's and Whitco. Ken never retired and continued cutting eye glass lenses for Owens Optometry until the very end. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, mentor, friend to many, inventor, reluctant farmer, and a follower of Christ.

Ken married Glenda Fae Cherry on June 28, 1968, at the Delaware County Courthouse. They spent 51 happy years together raising their children, motorcycling, hiking, and cutting wood in the snow.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda; one daughter, Sherry Bartlett and husband Chris of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; three sons, Heath Owens of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Jason Owens and wife Andrea of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Clay Owens and wife Kimberly of Springdale, Arkansas; and brother, Burney Owens of Jay, Oklahoma. His legacy also included his 10 grandchildren: Keldon Bartlett, Cassie Bartlett, Parker Owens, Ethan Owens, Riley Owens, Henry Owens, Maggie Owens, Sam Owens, Awnashe Owens, and Jazzmine Owens.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at First Christian Church in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Danny Williams officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

