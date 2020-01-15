Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West for the 2019 season: From left, junior Elijah Coffey, senior Jackson Norberg, senior Harrison Losh, junior Camden Collins, sophomore J.P. Wills, junior Jared Clark, sophomore Christian Ledeker, senior Kolby Fesler, senior Gage Weaver, senior Mariano Dominguez and senior Esguin Bocanegra. Not pictured is senior Taylor Pool. The football team held its annual banquet at Camp Siloam on Sunday. For more pictures, see page 2B.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West for the 2019 season: From left, junior Elijah Coffey, senior Jackson Norberg, senior Harrison Losh, junior Camden Collins, sophomore J.P. Wills, junior Jared Clark, sophomore Christian Ledeker, senior Kolby Fesler, senior Gage Weaver, senior Mariano Dominguez and senior Esguin Bocanegra. Not pictured is senior Taylor Pool. The football team held its annual banquet at Camp Siloam on Sunday. For more pictures, see page 2B.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West for the 2019 season: From left, junior Elijah Coffey, senior Jackson Norberg, senior Harrison Losh, junior Camden Collins, sophomore J.P. Wills, junior Jared Clark, sophomore Christian Ledeker, senior Kolby Fesler, senior Gage Weaver, senior Mariano Dominguez and senior Esguin Bocanegra. Not pictured is senior Taylor Pool. The football team held its annual banquet at Camp Siloam on Sunday. For more pictures, see page 2B.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs football players earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West for the 2019 season: From left, junior Elijah Coffey, senior Jackson Norberg, senior Harrison Losh, junior Camden Collins, sophomore J.P. Wills, junior Jared Clark, sophomore Christian Ledeker, senior Kolby Fesler, senior Gage Weaver, senior Mariano Dominguez and senior Esguin Bocanegra. Not pictured is senior Taylor Pool. The football team held its annual banquet at Camp Siloam on Sunday. For more pictures, see page 2B.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior linebacker Camden Collins, left, and senior defensive end Kolby Felser earned Class 6A All-State honors for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior linebacker Camden Collins, left, and senior defensive end Kolby Felser earned Class 6A All-State honors for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior linebacker Camden Collins, left, and senior defensive end Kolby Felser earned Class 6A All-State honors for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig speaks to the crowd at the Panthers' annual football banquet held Sunday at Camp Siloam.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig speaks to the crowd at the Panthers' annual football banquet held Sunday at Camp Siloam.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig speaks to the crowd at the Panthers' annual football banquet held Sunday at Camp Siloam.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Mariano Dominguez earned the Brandon Burlsworth Award for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Mariano Dominguez earned the Brandon Burlsworth Award for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs senior Mariano Dominguez earned the Brandon Burlsworth Award for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior defensive end Kolby Fesler was named the Panthers' Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs senior defensive end Kolby Fesler was named the Panthers' Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior defensive end Kolby Fesler was named the Panthers' Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg was named the Panthers' Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg was named the Panthers' Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg was named the Panthers' Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg, left, was presented the Ultimate Panther award by head coach Brandon Craig at Sunday's annual football banquet held at Camp Siloam.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg, left, was presented the Ultimate Panther award by head coach Brandon Craig at Sunday's annual football banquet held at Camp Siloam.

Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg, left, was presented the Ultimate Panther award by head coach Brandon Craig at Sunday's annual football banquet held at Camp Siloam.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior placekicker Harrison Losh was named the Panther football team's Special Teams Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs senior placekicker Harrison Losh was named the Panther football team's Special Teams Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior placekicker Harrison Losh was named the Panther football team's Special Teams Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

Sports on 01/15/2020