As you age, the risk for chronic disease increases. According to the National Institutes of Health, if you're 65 or older, you need to have these important screenings:

• Blood pressure -- Sixty-nine percent of people who have a first heart attack and 77 percent who have a first stroke have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Have your blood pressure checked at least once every year.

• Breast cancer -- Women age 65 and older account for almost 50 percent of new breast cancer cases, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) reports. Screening mammograms are recommended at least every two years starting at age 55.

• Cholesterol -- Like high blood pressure, high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke and one over which you have some control. Having a cholesterol screening at least every five years or more often if you have high cholesterol or other health problems is recommended.

• Colorectal cancer -- Two-thirds of new colorectal cancer cases occur in people age 65 and older, according to the AAFP. There are several tests for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopy, which is recommended at age 50 for people of average risk and, if polyps are not found, just once every 10 years thereafter.

• Diabetes -- Twenty-five percent of Americans age 65 and older have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Get screened for diabetes every three years or more often if you have risk factors for the disease.

• Osteoporosis -- This disease is a major concern for women -- half will sustain an osteoporosis-related bone break during their lifetime -- but it also affects a significant number of men. As many as 25 percent of men will break a bone because of osteoporosis, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. Women older than age 64 should have a bone density scan, and men should ask their physician if it's appropriate for them.

Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers wellness screenings for adults of all ages. To schedule an appointment with Dr. R.E. "Bud" Meehan or Jennifer Smith, APRN, call 479-215-3070 today.

A (blood) panel discussion

The basic metabolic panel (BMP) -- a collection of blood tests -- provides information about your body chemistry. Here are three things to know about the BMP:

• Eight tests are included. They are tests for glucose, calcium, blood urea nitrogen and creatinine -- types of waste filtered from the blood by the kidneys -- and four kinds of electrolytes. The BMP provides information about metabolism, such as the function of certain organs, especially the kidneys, and pH balance.

• You may encounter the BMP in a variety of settings. Medical providers may order the BMP as part of a physical exam, during hospitalization or in the emergency room, where it can help them pinpoint the cause of acute symptoms. You may have to fast for 8-12 hours before the BMP if it's part of a scheduled appointment.

• When interpreting results, the big picture is important. If one test result is abnormal, medical providers will consider it in the context of the other results in the panel, as well as your medical history, to determine significance and next steps, such as a follow-up test.

General News on 01/15/2020