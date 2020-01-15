Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Ruby walks down the halls of Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab with Vicki Hall, human resources and payroll manger, on Monday. The senior dog, who waited to be adopted for several months at the Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, now has a home at the nursing facility and a job brightening residents' days.

Like many senior dogs who wind up in shelters, Ruby had a hard time finding an adoptive family until she found a home at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab last year.

Since then, the shepherd-type dog spends her days roaming the facility's grounds, visiting residents in their rooms, following staff members as they pass out medications and greeting visitors. Ruby seems to have celebrity status -- everyone greets her by name and stops to give her a scratch behind the ears or the occasional treat. Ruby even has her own room in a quiet office where she can relax in her bed and cool off with her favorite fan.

Ruby has a positive impact on residents, as well as staff members and visitors, according to Vicky Hall, human resources and payroll manager for the nursing facility and a volunteer for NWA Tailwaggers, the nonprofit that helped Ruby find her new home. The dog is especially comforting to people who have animals at home and miss them, she said.

"It makes them happy, they enjoy seeing her, they enjoy petting her," she said.

'"She brightens all of our spirits," said resident Karren Lasater.

Lasater's face lights up when she talks about Ruby. She said she has dogs at home and having Ruby at the nursing facility brings her joy.

"It means the world to me, it really does," she said. "I look forward to her coming in my room every day. ... She sure makes a difference, I love her."

Ruby's life wasn't always so easy. Not much is known about her background, but her vet estimates she is more than 10 years old, Hall said. Ruby was found at a local laundromat and taken to the Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, where she spent several months without being adopted, according to Tina Berrios, director of NWA Tailwggers. The nonprofit supports animal shelters in Siloam Springs, West Siloam Springs, Okla., Gentry, Decatur and Gravette by helping pay for medical expenses, spaying and neutering pets, providing supplies and treats, and transporting pets to other states where they can be adopted.

One of the ways Tailwaggers helps local shelters is by coordinating volunteers to walk dogs, but Ruby's arthritis made it hard for her to go on walks, Berrios said.

"It was so depressing, she just sat in her cage," she said.

Berrios worked with shelter staff to run adoption specials on Ruby, but there were still no takers on the sweet senior dog. She then began working with former nursing director Robin Garrett to get Ruby placed in the nursing facility.

Ruby is a perfect fit for the facility because of her calm demeanor and slow movement, Berrios said. Even her large size is an advantage because it means she can't get under residents feet and risk tripping anyone, she said.

"It's good because she's slow so she doesn't knock anybody over," Hall said. "It took her a while to get used to the wheelchairs."

As an older dog, Ruby came with impeccable manners, Hall said. Ruby knows not to get into the dining room and lets staff members know when she needs to go outside, she said.

Garrett is Ruby's favorite person and even though she has moved on to another job, she lives nearby and brings Ruby to the nursing facility several days a week, Hall said.

Berrios said Ruby's new home at the nursing facility has helped her find happiness and given her something to live for.

Hall is hopeful that Ruby will encourage more people to consider adopting older dogs and cats, who can make great pets for all the same reasons that Ruby is a great fit at the nursing facility.

More information about NWA Tailwaggers is available on the organization's Facebook page.

General News on 01/15/2020