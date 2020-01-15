Sign in
Siloam basketball standings January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Drew Vachon takes a hard foul from Claremore, Okla., on Jan. 3 in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic. Vachon and the Panthers host Greenbrier at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a 5A-West Conference game at Panther Activity Center.

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Beebe^8-5^1-0

LR Christian^11-2^1-0

Russellville^6-6^1-0

Vilonia^13-1^1-0

Alma^8-6^0-1

Greenbrier^6-7^0-1

Greenwood^10-4^0-1

Siloam Springs^6-7^0-1

January 10

Beebe 50, Siloam Springs 45

LR Christian 69, Greenwood 62

Russellville 61, Greenbrier 56

Vilonia 39, Alma 25

January 14

Siloam Springs at Alma (n)

LR Christian at Greenbrier (n)

Russellville at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Beebe (n)

January 17

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at LR Christian

Beebe at Russellville

Greenwood at Vilonia

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Beebe^6-7^1-0

LR Christian^6-5^1-0

Russellville^11-4^1-0

Vilonia^12-2^1-0

Alma^8-6^0-1

Greenbrier^4-9^0-1

Greenwood^3-11^0-1

Siloam Springs^10-3^0-1

January 10

Beebe 67, Siloam Springs 60

LR Christian 63, Greenwood 46

Russellville 74, Greenbrier 50

Vilonia 71, Alma 61

January 14

Siloam Springs at Alma (n)

LR Christian at Greenbrier (n)

Russellville at Greenwood (n)

Vilonia at Beebe (n)

January 17

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at LR Christian

Beebe at Russellville

Greenwood at Vilonia

Sports on 01/15/2020

Print Headline: Siloam basketball standings

