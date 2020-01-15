5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Beebe^8-5^1-0
LR Christian^11-2^1-0
Russellville^6-6^1-0
Vilonia^13-1^1-0
Alma^8-6^0-1
Greenbrier^6-7^0-1
Greenwood^10-4^0-1
Siloam Springs^6-7^0-1
January 10
Beebe 50, Siloam Springs 45
LR Christian 69, Greenwood 62
Russellville 61, Greenbrier 56
Vilonia 39, Alma 25
January 14
Siloam Springs at Alma (n)
LR Christian at Greenbrier (n)
Russellville at Greenwood (n)
Vilonia at Beebe (n)
January 17
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Alma at LR Christian
Beebe at Russellville
Greenwood at Vilonia
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Beebe^6-7^1-0
LR Christian^6-5^1-0
Russellville^11-4^1-0
Vilonia^12-2^1-0
Alma^8-6^0-1
Greenbrier^4-9^0-1
Greenwood^3-11^0-1
Siloam Springs^10-3^0-1
January 10
Beebe 67, Siloam Springs 60
LR Christian 63, Greenwood 46
Russellville 74, Greenbrier 50
Vilonia 71, Alma 61
January 14
Siloam Springs at Alma (n)
LR Christian at Greenbrier (n)
Russellville at Greenwood (n)
Vilonia at Beebe (n)
January 17
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Alma at LR Christian
Beebe at Russellville
Greenwood at ViloniaSports on 01/15/2020
Print Headline: Siloam basketball standings