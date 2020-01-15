LANGSTON, Okla. -- After a difficult start, the Golden Eagles would eventually tie the contest on three occasions, but another potential game-tying shot wouldn't fall as the John Brown University women's basketball team suffered a 69-66 setback at Langston (Okla.) on Monday afternoon inside C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse.

For the second time in three games, the Golden Eagles (5-10, 1-5 Sooner Athletic) had a chance on the final possession to tie or win the game. This time, a defensive stand setup the last offensive set with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Coming out of the timeout, JBU moved the ball and took a shot at the buzzer, but junior Taylor Fergen's three-point effort wouldn't fall as the Golden Eagles suffered their first loss to the Lions (4-6, 2-4) since 2006.

Langston started the afternoon on an 11-2 run to open the contest, limiting John Brown to a 1 of 5 start from the floor and committing five turnovers. A basket-and-one from sophomore Haley James began the comeback bid, while back-to-back triples from senior Ally Teague pulled the visitors within three, 18-15, with just under two minutes to play. A triple from senior Jordan Martin kept the visitors in contention at 22-18 after the first period.

Martin's layup at the 6:33 mark of the second finally erased JBU's original nine-point deficit, but a 10-2 response from the Lions rebuilt the hosts' advantage to eight, 34-26. A Tarrah Stephens triple and a 3 of 4 mark from freshman Lisa Vanoverberghe from the line whittled the lead back down to four at the intermission, 40-36.

Fergen netted eight points to power the visitors to an 18-18 deadlock in the third quarter, setting up the final 10 minutes of play with the Golden Eagles facing a 58-54 deficit.

Senior Sara Williams and Stephens both hit triples in the final frame, and Williams would later convert another and-one to pull John Brown within two, 67-65, but with 3:19 left in the contest it would be the Golden Eagles' last field goal. JBU missed its final four from the field.

Stephens scored over 15 points for the sixth time this season to lead the Golden Eagles with 18 points on 5 of 16 shooting, while Martin and Fergen each chipped in with 10 points apiece. Teague came off the bench to provide a game-high 10 rebounds as the visitors narrowly lost the battle of the boards, 40-38.

Langston's Asheika Alexander led all players with 24 points on 11 of 27 shooting. Jailynn Lawson and Kaylie Mitchell each contributed 13 points for the Lions in the win. Alexander and Mitchell both nearly missed the double-double with nine rebounds each.

John Brown will continue its three-game week as it heads to Southwestern Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Sports on 01/15/2020