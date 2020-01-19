It wasn't the cleanest finish, but Siloam Springs' boys did just enough to earn their first 5A-West Conference win on Friday.

Landon Ward's free throws with 1.5 seconds left capped a strong personal second half and set the final score in Siloam Springs' 54-51 victory over Greenbrier inside Panther Activity Center.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Boys^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L LR Christian^8-5^3-0 Russellville^13-4^3-0 Vilonia^14-2^3-0 Alma^9-6^1-2 Beebe^6-9^1-2 Siloam Springs^11-4^1-2 Greenbrier^4-11^0-3 Greenwood^3-13^0-3 Last week January 14 Alma 74, Siloam Springs 57 LR Christian 70, Greenbrier 64 Russellville 75, Greenwood 46 Vilonia 69, Beebe 46 January 17 Siloam Springs 54, Greenbrier 51 LR Christian 75, Alma 62 Russellville 63, Beebe 33 Vilonia 49, Greenwood 19 This week January 21 Siloam Springs at Greenwood Beebe at LR Christian Greenbrier at Vilonia Russellville at Alma January 24 LR Christian at Siloam Springs Alma at Greenbrier Greenwood at Beebe Vilonia at Russellville

Greenbrier's Logan King got a shot off at the buzzer, but it fell short as Siloam Springs held on for the win.

"We are super proud of our kids because we have different guys stepping up," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We have certain guys that didn't play their best game tonight, but we had other guys that stepped up and really picked up the slack. And give Greenbrier a lot of credit. They kept fighting and kept fighting and made it interesting here at the end."

Siloam Springs led 52-47 after Ward scored on a floater with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left. But Siloam Springs' came up empty on its next six possessions, including missing the front end of a 1-and-1 twice inside the last 30 seconds.

That gave Greenbrier a chance.

Chole Linn, who led Greenbrier with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to make it 52-50, and he went to the free-throw line with 11.7 seconds left with a chance to tie the game. Linn hit the first free throw and missed the second.

Drew Vachon rebounded for Siloam Springs, but he missed the front end, giving Greenbrier another chance down 52-51.

With 8.1 left, Linn drove the lane but tripped and was called for traveling.

Siloam Springs (11-4, 1-2) was able to get the ball to Ward for the game's final points.

Ward scored all 15 of his points in the second half, while Thad Wright had 13 points for Siloam Springs.

"Thad was pretty consistent," Stewart said. "Landon was super in the second half. I thought Greenbrier hit some really difficult shots in the fourth quarter. Give them a lot of credit, because at times it's the best defense that we've played. We just couldn't quite keep that momentum there. I told the kids, 'Great job finding away to win.' We'll keep working and keep improving."

Kobe Dunlap added 11 points for Greenbrier, which dropped to 4-11 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

"I'm proud of the kids for coming back and at least giving us a chance," said Greenbrier coach Mike Simmons, who along with Linn were hit with technical fouls in the second quarter, which led to four free throws from Evan Sauer to tie the game at 21-21.

Vachon added nine points, while Josh Stewart had eight, Sauer and Carter Winesburg four each and Jackson Ford one.

Siloam Springs meanwhile avoided the 0-3 to start to conference play, which Tim Stewart said was big.

"The conference is solid and you've got to protect your home court," he said. "We started off with two of the tougher road tests and came up a little short on both of them unfortunately. Kids just proved tonight they're really wanting to play and compete at a high level."

Siloam Springs 54, Greenbrier 51

Greenbrier^14^12^8^17^--^51

Siloam Springs^11^12^14^17^--^54

Greenbrier (4-11, 0-3): Linn 25, Dunlap 11, Bickers 5, Webb 4, Dillon 3, Robinson 2, Berry 1.

Siloam Springs (11-4, 1-2): Ward 15, Wright 13, Vachon 9, Stewart 8, Sauer 4, Winesburg 4, Ford 1

Alma 74, Siloam Springs 57

Alma's Cejay Mann hit five 3-pointers and pumped in 25 points to lead the Airedales to a 74-57 victory over Siloam Springs on Tuesday at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

The Airedales led 14-12 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. Alma pulled ahead 55-43 going into the fourth quarter.

Alma hit 14 of 28 from behind the 3-point line. Austin Cluck added 17 points on three 3-pointers, while Dax Stahler hit a pair of treys and scored 10 points.

Landon Ward led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Evan Sauer had 16, Josh Stewart 10, Drew Vachon five, Jackson Ford four and Carter Winesburg and Thad Wright each with two.

Up next

The Panthers play at Greenwood this Tuesday before returning home to host Little Rock Christian on Friday.

