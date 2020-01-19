BETHANY, Okla. -- Sophomore Sierra Bailey scored a career-high 10 points and the Golden Eagles feasted at the free-throw line, hitting 19 throughout the contest, but the John Brown University women's basketball team couldn't overcome a late second-quarter run as Southwestern Christian finished off a 75-59 victory Thursday night inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

Joining Bailey in double-digit scoring was freshman Tarah Stephens for the third-consecutive contest as she hit 8-of-10 from the charity stripe to finish a team-best 14 points. While the Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-6 Sooner Athletic) converted 17 of 44 from the field (39 percent), the visitors' three-point shooting wasn't on the mark, finishing 6 of 21 from long range.

Conversely, Southwestern Christian (11-4, 4-4) hit an uncharacteristic 14 of 29 from behind the arc (48 percent) and used 17 Golden Eagle turnovers to score 16 points. JBU netted just seven points off SCU miscues.

Senior Sara Williams' basket-and-one with 7:20 left in the second quarter whittled a once 11-point deficit back to five, 25-20, but Southwestern Christian responded by finishing off the quarter out-scoring JBU by a 20-8 margin to trot a 17-point lead, 45-28, into the intermission.

The squads traded nearly identical scores in the third and fourth quarters with the hosts out-scoring the Golden Eagles 19-12 in the third quarter, building a game-high 25 point lead at one point, while John Brown responded with a 19-11 fourth quarter to return the margin back to 16.

Jamie Clark led all Eagles with an 18-point performance, hitting 6-of-9 from behind the arc. Thamires Andrade added 16 points while McKenna Morely contributed a 13-point, eight-rebound effort. Kea Mays also posted 12 points in SCU's win.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday at Oklahoma City. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles head to Texas this week, playing at Wayland Baptist on Thursday before heading to Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday.

Sports on 01/19/2020