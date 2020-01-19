The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 42-39 win at Rogers Heritage.

The Panthers (6-5) led 14-8 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 35-27 going into the fourth quarter, where it held on for the win.

Nathan Vachon led the Panthers with 17 points, while Dalton Newman had 16. Levi Fox and Wilson Cunningham each scored three points with Camden Blackfox adding two and Connor Clayton one.

On Monday, the ninth-grade boys were defeated by Fayetteville White 50-29 in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs led 10-2 after the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime before pulling ahead 44-18 going into the fourth.

Nathan Vachon led the Panthers with nine points, Connor Clayton had seven, Dalton Newman six, Marcus Molina four, Gabe Cruz two and Blake Mathias one.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls picked up their second straight victory 48-36 at Rogers Heritage on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers led 17-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Heritage 13-3 in the third quarter to take a 48-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers (10-3) with 17 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 13, Brooke Ross 12 and Anna Wleklinski, Rachel Rine and Cailee Johnson each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 28-17 win at Rogers Lingle on Thursday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Panthers (5-3).

Siloam Springs led 12-3 after the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime. The Panthers pulled ahead 23-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Nolan Wills led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Mason Simmons and Nate Hawbaker each had six and Eric Debler four.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated Thursday 20-15 against Rogers Lingle.

The Lady Panthers (3-5) led 8-4 after the first quarter and 12-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 14-9 going into the fourth quarter, where it was outscored by Lingle 11-1.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Chaney Stanaland had four, Lexi Masters three and Isabella Anglin-Rovira one.

On Monday, the eighth-grade girls were defeated 43-30 at home by Springdale Southwest.

Siloam Springs led 8-7 after the first quarter, but Southwest pulled ahead 21-20 at halftime and took a 29-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Isabella Anglin-Rovira led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Chaney Stanaland had six, Ellen Slater five, Addison Pilcher and Lexi Masters four and Emily Keehn two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys defeated Rogers Lingle 27-21 on Thursday night in Rogers.

Jackson Still led the Panthers with nine points, while Gio Flores had eight, Darian Caldwell six, Kimber Haggard three and Mikey McKinley one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up their first two wins of the season this past week.

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers (2-7) defeated Rogers Lingle 23-21.

The Lady Panthers led 10-9 after the first quarter and 19-11 at halftime. Lingle cut the lead to 21-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Ruth Hansen led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Aveary Speed had seven, Jaylin Harried three, Abigail Herndon two and Kayleigh Castanedo one.

On Monday, the seventh-grade girls picked up their first win, defeating Springdale Tyson 35-6.

Siloam Springs led 13-4 after the first quarter, 23-4 at halftime and 30-4 going into the fourth quarter, holding Tyson with a point in the second and third quarters.

Jaylin Harried and Kaidence Prendergast each had eight to lead the Lady Panthers, while Aveary Speed and Haylee Fox each had five, Bianey Quinonez four, Ruth Hansen and Emily Sears two and Kayleigh Castanedo one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams host Bentonville West on Monday.

The eighth- and ninth-grade girls host Rogers Kirksey on Monday, while the eighth- and ninth-grade boys travel to Kirksey.

