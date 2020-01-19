Frances 'Deanie' Claudine Adams

Frances "Deanie" Claudine Adams, 63, of Colcord, Okla., died Jan. 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 8, 1956 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Henry Pike and Emma Van Fleet Pike. She married Andrew Adams Jr. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed her family, grandchildren, animals, music, dancing, camping and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Betty Jo Rankin.

She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Forman and husband Michael of Colcord, and Lena Hayworth of Kansas, Okla.; two sons, Richard Small and wife Krista of Eucha, Okla., and Jeremy Adams of Colcord; four sisters, Donna Helmick of Rogers, Ark., Mary Hudson of Stilwell, Okla., Jessica Watkins of Jay, Okla., and Renda Harrison of Colcord; one brother, Johnny Pike of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The visitation and funeral services took place on Jan. 18 at the Colcord Church of Christ.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Everett 'Peck' Ray Ames

Everett "Peck" Ray Ames, 83, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Jan. 14, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1936, in Mosley, Okla., to Alfred Ames and Violeta McCoy Ames. He was a lifetime resident of Delaware County, Okla. He married Betty Lou Harrison on Sept. 24, 1962. He was a farmer and ran State Line Station for many years.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; daughter, Kathy Scism and husband Rick of West Siloam Springs; two grandsons; and four great-grandsons.

Graveside services were Jan. 18, 2020, at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating.

Roy R. Avery Jr.

Roy R. Avery Jr., 88, died Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born Dec. 15, 1931, near Tulsa, Okla. He was in the National Guard and also served in the Korean War. He retired from American Airlines in Tulsa, Okla., as a mechanic. He enjoyed dancing and sounds of the steel guitar, especially when he attended the steele guitar convention and dance at Southside Elementary every year during the Dogwood Festival. He also enjoyed visiting local businesses such as Simmons Bank, Harps, O'Reilly's and Shelter Insurance to have a cup of coffee and share stories, and reading Siloam Sunday so he could find out when Gunsmoke would be on.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Arnold Avery, and by his longtime friend and companion, Wanda Howard.

He is survived by his five children, George Thomas Avery, Shirley Ann Avery Green, Michael William Avery, Robert John Avery and Robert William Avery.

We will miss you Mr. Avery, "see ya in the funny papers."

Jerrod Daniel Duncan

Jerod Daniel Duncan, 40-year-old resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1979, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to James Leroy Duncan and Pamela Gale Browers Duncan. Jerod graduated from Decatur High School and joined the Army National Guard. During his almost 20 years of service in the Army National Guard, he served with the 2nd and 142nd Field Artillery Bravo Battery Unit in Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Jerod also served stateside missions for support during natural disasters. Jerod married Tamra Lee Brown on January 5, 2002. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science and later earned a Master's Degree in Transportation and Logistics Management from American University. Jerod worked for BNSF Logistics as a transportation coordinator.

He is survived by his wife, Tamra of the home; two sons, Gavin Jerod Duncan and Trevor William Duncan of the home; daughter, Madelyne Reese Duncan of the home; parents, Leroy and Pam Duncan of Lincoln, Arkansas; three brothers, Andrew Duncan and wife Shelley of Tontitown, Arkansas, Adam Duncan of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Zach Duncan of Fayetteville, Arkansas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christine and Mark Nelson; brothers-in-law, Daniel Brown and wife Lindsay, Cory Nelson, and Mitchell Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Prairie Grove Christian Church with Pastor Vance Eubanks, Pastor Mike McDaniel, and Pastor Jerad Sears officiating. Burial will follow at Falling Springs Cemetery near Decatur, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

William E. 'Bill' McCoy

William E. "Bill" McCoy, 97, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died January 15, 2020, at his home under the care of Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born May 30, 1922, in Douglas, Arizona, the youngest of six children, of Charles McCoy and Winnie Wilson. His family moved to Oakley, Kansas, where his father owned a Ford agency. Bill enjoyed working for his dad at the dealership throughout his school years. On December 11, 1941, just after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he served for four years. After his discharge he married Marie Klaus on October 20, 1946. Bill and Marie raised son, Andy, and daughter, Martha, in Monterey Bay, California, where he worked for a large plumbing company. He started a plumbing contracting business, McCoy Plumbing, in California in 1966 and later in Texas, owned a solar heating company; they retired to Siloam Springs in 1990 to be near family. Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Siloam Springs.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Andy.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marie; daughter, Martha Reimer and husband Jerry; three grandchildren, Caleb and wife Jenna, Luke and Abby Reimer; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Wesley Reimer; and a brother, James McCoy of Sacramento, California.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with the Rev. Breck Castleman officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Siloam Springs Senior Center, 750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Janet E. Sanford

Janet E. Sanford, 67, of Grove, Okla., died Jan. 12, 2020, in Joplin, Mo.

A visitation took place on Jan. 16 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services in Grove. Funeral services were Jan. 17, 2020, at Crossroads Church in Fairland, Okla.

The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.

