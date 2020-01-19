Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City board members will consider selling the old post office building to Phat Tire Bike Shop at their meeting on Tuesday.

Phat Tire Bike Shop may soon own a piece of Siloam Springs history if the city board agrees to sell the old post office building to the Bentonville-based bicycle chain during their board meeting on Tuesday.

Phat Tire has leased the building since 2017, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson. The option to buy the building was written into the lease agreement between the city and Phat Tire, the agreement states. If the sale is approved, Phat Tire will purchase the old post office for $260,000, the price the city board agreed on in November 2018, the report states.

The bicycle company is excited about purchasing the building, according to Nickel Potter, director of operations for Phat Tire.

"We are just humbled by the opportunity to be in town," Potter said.

Despite its size, Siloam Springs was identified as a good potential market because of John Brown University and a large bike culture that exists in the city, Potter said. Phat Tire is looking at the possibility of adding a complimentary business to the building, such as a food and beverage business, Potter said. One of the conditions of the sale is that Phat Tire has to preserve the exterior of the building, as well as the mural above the old post master's office, Potter said.

The city first assumed ownership of the building from the U.S. Postal Service in 2001, according to the staff report. The city granted historic preservation easement to the state of Arkansas in 2004 and sold the building a year later to Dave Lillich construction, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on June 27, 2007. The city repurchased the building in 2011, the staff report states.

In 2013, the city board designated $500,000 to assist the Siloam Springs Museum with renovating the building so it could serve as the new home for the museum. This agreement was subject to the society raising additional funds over the next two years. Two years later, the museum board asked for an 18-month extension to raise additional funds, the staff report states.

On Feb. 7, 2017, the museum board reported that it had chosen to remain in its current location, the staff report states. On May 16 of that year, the city board approved a budget amendment to appropriate $350,000 for minimum property improvements to make the building occupiable, the staff report states. The meeting drew a lot of discussion from the public, according to a May 21, 2017, article in the Herald-Leader.

On June 6, 2017, the board approved leasing the building to Phat Tire, according to a June 11, 2017, article in the Herald-Leader. The bicycle company was the only business to show serious interest in the old post office, the article states. Phat Tire leased the building from August 2017 through January 2020 and paid $833.33 per month for the first 12 months, $1,041.66 for months 13 to 24 and $1,250 for months 25 to 30, according to the lease. The board approved the purchase amount during the Nov. 6, 2018, board meeting, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson from the 2018 meeting.

Other business to be discussed by the city board:

• A budget amendment for $12,500 and an agreement with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a makerspace.

• Approval of a contract with Burns and McDonnell Engineers in the amount of $29,423,300 for the design and construction of the water treatment plant to upgrade the plant.

• Ordinance 20-01 for the annexation of 4.99 acres at 3480 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. will be placed on its second reading.

• Ordinance 20-02 governing the installation and relocation of utility and communication lines below ground will be placed on its second reading.

• Approval of Resolution 05-20 to amend the 2019 budget.

General News on 01/19/2020