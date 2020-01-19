Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The planning commission welcomed new members Chris Salley, Isaac McKinney, Thomas Montgomery and J.W. Smith. Above is the 2020 planning commission. Pictured are Salley (left), McKinney, Montgomery, Todd Colvin, Jerrod Driscoll, Smith and Ted Song.

The planning commission and board of adjustments welcomed new members Isaac McKinney, Thomas Montgomery, Chris Salley and J.W. Smith during their first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

City board members voted to appoint the four new commission members on Dec. 3 and they were sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting. The seven member board oversees both the planning commission and board of adjustments. Members serve rotating four-year terms and are appointed by the city board.

Montgomery replaced John Engle for Seat 1, Salley replaced Judy Nation for Seat 2, McKinney replaced Kolin Blakely for Seat 3 and Smith replaced Karl Mounger for Seat 5.

The terms for Engle, Nation and Blakely expired on Dec. 31 and the three board members announced in September they did not wish to apply for another term, according to a September article in the Herald-Leader. Mounger, whose term was set to expire in December 2020, resigned his seat on Sept 12. He did not give a reason for his resignation at the time, the article states.

The commission also voted to elect officers on Tuesday, choosing Todd Colvin as chairman, Smith as vice chairman and Jerrod Driscoll as secretary.

Following the election of new members, the planning commission went into recess and the board of adjustment held a brief meeting. During the meeting, the board heard and approved a request for a driveway and green space variance at 2690 and 2500 U.S. Hwy 412 East, then adjourned and the planning commission resumed its regular session.

The planning commission approved a request for a preliminary plat development permit submitted by Jim Krein, owner of Krein Development LLC, for the continuation of a housing addition at 23006 Lawlis Road.

The new housing addition's location will be east of the existing first phase of the development, according to Ben Rhoads, senior city planner. The proposal is to plat the second through fifth phases which will complete the subdivision, Rhoads said. The 25.57 acre addition will consist of 55 two-family residential lots, one single-family lot and one lot designated as a detention pond, according to a staff report. It may potentially contain up to 111 dwelling when it is complete, the report states.

The property is not zoned and presently cannot be annexed by the city, Rhoads said. However it is inside the jurisdiction of the city's planning area, the staff report states. This means that the city has limited oversight relating to the bulk and area standards of the lot, according to Don Clark, the community development director. The bulk and area standards include making sure utilities are functional, the road is in good condition and the water service is sufficient, according to Jay Williams, city attorney.

The addition contains several connections to Lawlis Road so it is not considered a no outlet street, Rhoads said. The city staff suggested the developer build single family houses on the perimeter area to help ease the transition from rural to urban, Rhoads said.

After the presentation, several citizens voiced their concerns over the project. Susie Gilbert requested the developer not build duplexes which she referred to as "cracker boxes." She drove up to one and said she could not fit her minivan in the garage and open the door. Gilbert also said flooding is an issue in the area.

"I've seen the water go over at (the homes) several times," she said. "That's not unusual. It doesn't happen every year, but it does happen."

Chris Whorton also spoke about the flooding and said he received over $20,000 worth of damage to his property in flooding as well as the increased traffic on Lawlis Road. He said the increase in traffic plus the lack of lighting at night makes the road dangerous.

"Kids can't ride their bikes along the road anymore," he said.

Whorton's father Mike Whorton said that he would like to see an additional retention pond as well as a large fence around the new property.

"It doesn't take much rain anymore to make our water meter lids start floating and to find them elsewhere," Mike said.

Krein addressed the citizens' concerns. He said he could not understand why people are having problems with water in their yards because the water drains to the west and into the street. He said city police do not patrol the street because the properties are outside of the city, however he does consider Lawlis Road to be safe because it is a good wide road. Krein said he is willing to put up a fence if the residents want one.

"I want to be a good neighbor to these people," Krein said. "I know it's kind of changing their lives, and I'm sorry for that. ... It is a good area and I think it's going to be a good place."

This is not the first time Lawlis Road residents have objected to duplexes. During the first phase, T&E Contractors applied for a preliminary plat permit on Dec. 5, 2017, according to a staff report. The report states the owner and the future developer, Riggins Construction, was supposed to build 30 single-family units.

The preliminary plat was approved in February 2018 by the city board and the final plat development permit was approved by the city board in October 2018, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on March 10, 2019. Unforeseen costs led the developer to request ta change in the original plans from 30 single-family houses to 60 homes on 30 two-family lots, the article states. Due to this request the city asked Riggins Construction to obtain a new preliminary and final plat permit, it states.

Krein said he felt like the neighbors were baited and switched by the change.

"That wasn't my project, but they got approved for single family houses but they came in and applied for duplexes," Krein. "I think that raised the hairs on some people's necks."

Other business discussed by the planning commission included:

• The approval of a special use development permit for a 7-Brew Coffee at 2500 U.S. Hwy. 412 E., according to the site proposal attached to the staff report.

• The approval of a significant development permit for a Speedy Splash car wash and Flying Burger & Seafood at 2301 and 2531 E. Main Street, according to the site proposal.

• The approval of a preliminary plat development permit for Heritage Ranch Subdivision, which will include 52 single-family residential lots, at the 2200 block of North Carl Street, according to the staff report.

• The approval of a preliminary plat development permit for a Plaza Tire Service 3500 block of U.S. Hwy 412 East, according to the site proposal.

• The approval of a right-of-way closure for the 300 block of Arkansas Hwy 59 North.

These permits will go before the city board on Feb. 4 for final approval.

