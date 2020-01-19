Siloam Springs' sales tax receipts were up 7.5 percent in December compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were up $48,585 to $693,380 in December 2019, compared to $644,795 in December 2018, according to the January issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were down $1,518 from $298,372 in December of 2018 to $296,855 in December 2019.

Siloam Springs has a total sales tax rate of 9.5 percent and 2 percent goes to the city. City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Fayetteville, up $116,580 to $3.79 million

• Gentry, up $50,741 to $106,688

• Rogers, up $306,994 to $3.43 million

• Springdale, up $103,456 to $2.68 million.

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, down $594,021 to $2.2 million

• Eureka Springs, down $290,328 to $291,695

• Lincoln, down $6,754 to $44,892.

