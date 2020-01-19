The road to the Class 5A state soccer championships will go through Siloam Springs.

The Arkansas Activities Association named Siloam Springs on Thursday as the host site for the Class 5A State Soccer Tournament, which is scheduled for May 14-16. The state finals will be May 22-23 at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

It's the second time Siloam Springs has hosted the state soccer tournament. Siloam Springs hosted the Class 6A event in 2017 at Panther Stadium and nearby city-owned Sager Creek Soccer Complex as both the Panthers and Lady Panthers enjoyed the home field advantage on their way to winning state championships.

Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman said Siloam Springs will once again utilize Panther Stadium and Sager Creek Soccer Complex as the main playing fields.

"We are extremely excited to host an event of this size," Harriman said. "With the strong tradition we have with our soccer teams, it should be great competition. We look forward to partnering with the community and putting on a first class tournament."

The ultra successful soccer programs at Siloam Springs have become mainstays in the postseason the last several years.

The Siloam Springs boys have won state titles in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017. The Panthers also played for the state championship in 2018 and 2019, falling to Russellville in each of the last two seasons.

"It's a tremendous opportunity, not only for our kids to get to play in front of a home crowd, but for our community in general," said second-year boys coach Luke Shoemaker. "This gives Siloam Springs the chance to yet again show off our tremendous stadium and to show off what a fantastic job the city and SSFC (Siloam Springs Futbol Club) have done with the Sager Creek Soccer Complex. This will be our second time to host state in the last four years. Last time we hosted it was an incredible atmosphere and I foresee the same electricity again this year."

The Lady Panthers won five straight state titles from 2014-2018 and saw that streak end last season in the state quarterfinals against tournament host Searcy.

"We are excited to have the tournament back at home," said second-year girls coach Abby Ray. "It should be a great experience for our kids to see the support of our town. We have some of the best facilities in the state. Panther Stadium and Sager Creek Soccer Complex combine for a perfect location for the 5A state soccer tournament."

The AAA also announced the locations of other state tournament sites for the 2020 calendar year.

The Class 5A state basketball tournaments will be returning to Russellville, which hosted in 2016.

The Class 5A state baseball and softball tournaments will be May 14-16 in Mountain Home.

The Class 5A state track meet will be hosted by Lake Hamilton, while Lake Hamilton also will host the state cross country meet in November at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

The Class 5A state volleyball tournament will be held at Greenwood next fall.

