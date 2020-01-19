Sign in
SSHS girls miss opportunity n The Lady Panthers remained winless in 5A-West Conference play. by Graham Thomas | January 19, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Brooke Henderson, right, battles Greenbrier's Emma Rehm for possession of the basketball during Friday's game.

Siloam Springs' girls had their opportunities to get their first 5A-West Conference win Friday night.

But like the first two league games, victory eluded the SSHS girls as Greenbrier held on for a 32-31 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

LR Christian^13-2^3-0

Beebe^9-6^2-1

Greenwood^12-4^2-1

Vilonia^14-2^2-1

Alma^9-7^1-2

Greenbrier^7-8^1-2

Russellville^6-8^1-2

Siloam Springs^6-9^0-3

Last week

January 14

Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33

LR Christian 71, Greenbrier 44

Greenwood 76, Russellville 29

Vilonia 64, Beebe 48

January 17

Greenbrier 32, Siloam Springs 31

LR Christian 53, Alma 38

Beebe 61, Russellville 59

Greenwood 67, Vilonia 52

This week

January 21

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Beebe at LR Christian

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Russellville at Alma

January 24

LR Christian at Siloam Springs

Alma at Greenbrier

Greenwood at Beebe

Vilonia at Russellville

With the loss, Siloam Springs dropped to 6-9 overall and 0-3 in league play.

"We've had three that are all winnable," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We just can't seem to make a play right now down the stretch. I thought we executed defensively really well. We played hard. We've got to be able to put the ball in the basket better."

Greenbrier's Kylie Griffin picked off a pass in the final seconds to help her team preserve a one-point conference victory and finish off a wild final minute.

Greenbrier led most of the way, but Siloam Springs pulled within 29-28 with 1:21 left on a pair of free throws by Morgan Winesburg.

Greenbrier was able to extend its lead back out to 32-29 as the clock ticked inside the final 20 seconds.

Siloam Springs pulled within 32-31 with 8.2 seconds left on two free throws from Brooke Henderson.

Siloam Springs then forced a turnover on the Greenbrier end with 6.9 seconds left.

But Greenbrier's defense forced a five-count on Quincy Efurd on the inbounds to get the ball back.

"The kids executed the play perfectly that we drew up out of the inbounds," Rippy said. "It was wide open for a layup. We just didn't see it."

Griffin was fouled without any time running off the clock, but she missed the first free throw and Siloam Springs rebounded and got the ball to Sydney Moorman.

Moorman tried to pass the ball to Mia Hevener on the wing for a game-winning attempt, but Griffin stepped in front for the seal the win for Greenbrier.

"(Griffin) made a really big play there at the end, but I was really proud of our defense," said Greenbrier coach Payton Edmonson. "Those last two possessions with the five-second call and then the steal to clinch the game there at the end."

Griffin finished with 11 points to lead Greenbrier (7-8, 1-2). Moorman scored 13 points for Siloam Springs (6-9, 0-3) while Jael Harried had 10, Henderson six and Winesburg two.

"We battled extremely hard for four quarters," Rippy said. "It was a frustrating night on the offensive end. We just missed so many layups. You know, getting layups is a good thing, but we struggled to finish tonight. It felt like we couldn't get a break."

Greenbrier 32, Siloam Springs 31

Greenbrier^4^15^6^7^--^32

Siloam Springs^2^11^8^10^--^31

Greenbrier (7-8, 1-2): Griffin 11, Rehm 5, Betts 4, Seyller 3, Newland 3, Myatt 2, Naylor 2, Moss 2.

Siloam Springs (6-9, 0-3): Moorman 13, Harried 10, Henderson 6, Winesburg 2.

Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33

Alma held off Siloam Springs on Tuesday night for a 5A-West Conference win, which ended up being a defensive struggle.

The Lady Airedales led 12-9 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime.

Siloam Springs cut the deficit to 26-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Jael Harried led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Mia Hevener had nine, Alexsis Fortner six, Sydney Moorman five and Brooke Henderson two.

Lydia Mann led Alma with 20 points, while Hillarie Mata finished with nine.

Up next

The Lady Panthers play at Greenwood on Tuesday before returning home Friday to face Little Rock Christian.

Sports on 01/19/2020

Print Headline: SSHS girls miss opportunity

