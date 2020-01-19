Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School theater students are heading to the state theater festival in February and will be presenting a spaghetti dinner, which will include entertainment provided by students, on Jan. 25 to raise money for the trip.

High school theater students are presenting a spaghetti dinner showcase on Jan. 25 to raise money for the Arkansas State Thespian Festival in February.

The fundraiser, organized by the Siloam Springs High School International Thespian Society Troupe No. 7982, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and will include a showcase of the performances students are preparing for the state competition, as well as a raffle, silent auction and dinner, according to theater teacher Dana McCutcheon. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children age 5 to 12. Children under age 5 are free.

About 30 Siloam Springs students will be attending the state festival, which will take place from Feb. 13 to 15 in Jonesboro, according to McCutcheon. At the State festival, students can compete in a wide range of events, audition for scholarships and attend workshops taught by teachers from across the state as well as industry professionals, such as Broadway actors, producers and playwrights, she said. They need to raise about $3,500 to attend the event, she said.

"It's kind of like our version of a state tournament," McCutcheon said.

Theater students have been attending the state festival for a number of years but this is their first fundraising dinner, she said. During the dinner, students will be presenting their state competition pieces to the audience, she said.

Emma Bryant, Reece Edwards and Riley Gross will each perform solo musical pieces, and Jake Gill and Kaya Mason will be performing a duet. Students will also perform a 10-minute play Edwards wrote for the state competition, she said.

Several members of the technical crew will also be demonstrating the skills they will be using for the state tech challenges, McCutcheon said. For example, in one challenge students will be hanging and focusing a lighting instrument and in another they will shift props from one table to another and setting them up correctly. There are even team challenges, such as a backdrop folding challenge. All the challenges are timed events, she said.

Students, parents, community organizations and businesses have donated to the raffle and silent auction, McCutcheon said. La-Z-Boy is donating a piece of furniture for the raffle, and silent auction items will include season ticket packages to John Brown University's theater productions, two tickets to upcoming musical and theater production at the university, as well as donated art.

