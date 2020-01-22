Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Esther Curry (right) and her brother Nehemiah Curry play on one of the features at Ability Tree.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Joe Butler, who founded and directs Ability Tree with his wife Jen Butler, speaks at the grand opening ceremony for the nonprofit's new rest and recreation center on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Rozelyn Wills plays in a tunnel at Ability Tree.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Micah Butler (second from left) holds up the hand of one of the Ability Tree staff members during the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Joe Coleman (left) takes a picture as his son Joseph Coleman plays with one of the features in Ability Tree's sensory room.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A guest stops to look at the giving tree on the wall of Ability Tree's new facility.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Ability Tree founder and director Joe Butler introduces the organization's staff members during a grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Playground equipment at Ability Tree is inclusive to children of all abilities.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Ability Tree supporters and Chamber of Commerce ambassadors cut a ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Ability Tree Rest and Recreation Center on Saturday.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A device in the sensory room allows an interactive image to be projected onto the floor.

