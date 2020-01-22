WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla., -- Among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat, multiple Grammy Award nominee Lee Roy Parnell established his career through his impressive guitar offerings, smooth, soul-drenched deep voice and top-shelf songwriting skills.

Parnell is bringing influences of Texas blues and country, Memphis soul and southern rock traditions to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Feb 27, followed by a performance at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Feb. 29.

Both shows begin at 8 p.m. and are free to attend. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

The Abilene, Texas, native broke onto the national scene with 1992's "Love Without Mercy." The album features the singles "What Kind Of Fool Do You Think I Am" and "Tender Moment," which both peaked at No. 2 on the country charts, as well as the popular title cut, which became a Top 10 hit.

During his storied career, Parnell has released nine albums and charted 20 singles, including five Top 5 hits and two Top 10 hits. Among those are "On The Road," "I'm Holding My Own," "A Little Bit Of You" and "Heart's Desire."

While earning a reputation as one of the most respected slide guitarists worldwide, Parnell has toured and collaborated with many music icons, including The Allman Brothers Band, Delbert McClinton, Merle Haggard and Bonnie Raitt. He has earned two Grammy Award nominations for his instrumental tracks "Cat Walk" with Flaco Jiménez and "Mama Screw Your Wig On Tight," and he is a two-time CMA Vocal Event of the Year nominee for "Workin' Man Blues" with Steve Wariner and Diamond Rio and "John the Revelator" with the Fairfield Four.

Parnell's efforts as a songwriter earned him an induction into the Texas Heritage Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2017, Parnell released his first new album in over a decade -- the critically acclaimed "Midnight Believer." He produced the album himself and co-wrote all 10 songs with award-winning songwriter Greg Barnhill. The album went on to make All Music's Best of 2017 Favorite Blues Album's list.

In addition to solo Midnight Believer Tour dates, Parnell tours with Guitar Army, which also features fellow world-class guitarists John Jorgenson and Joe Robinson.

For more information visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-256-2338. For more information on Parnell, visit www.leeroyparnell.com.

General News on 01/22/2020