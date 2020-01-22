Cobb-Vantress appointed Dr. Mark Cooper as managing director of genetics to oversee the company's global genetic program. Effective immediately, Dr. Cooper will continue to work to achieve genetic gains and competitive advantage through alignment of Cobb's breeding program with its product strategy, developing a portfolio of products to meet growing global market needs. He will report to Dr. Aldo Rossi, vice president of research and development (R&D), according to a press release.

In his new role, Dr. Cooper will lead a global multifunctional team, including Dr. Rachel Hawken, senior director of genetics; Dr. Manouchehr Katanbaf, senior geneticist; and Dr. Sriram Krishna, senior geneticist. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Cooper previously worked as director of product testing. Since joining Cobb, he has also served as pedigree geneticist responsible for male line development, European director of genetics, director of genetics for all of Cobb's breeding programs, and director of product management, the release stated.

"Cobb has been dedicated to genetic research and the responsible use of technology for over 100 years," said Dr. Rossi. "Dr. Cooper has made a big impact in his nearly 20 years with Cobb, and we're looking forward to the continued advancements we expect him to accomplish in this new position."

In his time at Cobb, Dr. Cooper's research has focused on technology development and implementation in the breeding program, welfare parameters and meat quality. He has also spent time with global business leaders and customers to understand and update the R&D team on the product portfolio needed for the future. Most recently he led Cobb's product testing team, helping to evaluate the company's product performance and development, according to the press release.

"I'm honored to take on the position of managing director of genetics," said Dr. Cooper. "I'm fortunate because Cobb invests a significant percentage revenue into research and development, allowing us to continue leading the way to genetic progress, the release stated.

Dr. Cooper earned a bachelor's degree in poultry science from Texas A&M University, a master's degree in poultry genetics from the University of Georgia, and a Ph.D. in poultry genetics from the University of Arkansas, the release stated.

To learn more about Cobb's genetics program, visit https://www.cobb-vantress.com/en_US/ourstory/research-and-development/.

