Finding a weight-loss plan on which you can be successful may require some trial and error. Research suggests you'll have better luck finding a strategy that works for you, if you avoid these five common pitfalls:

• Only counting calories -- Calorie intake is important to monitor when losing weight, but it takes more than that. You have to adjust both diet and exercise. While modifying your diet is vital, studies show that maintaining weight loss is achieved through regular exercise.

• Choosing the wrong reward -- If you choose a caloric snack as a reward after exercise, you may not be burning enough calories to achieve your weight-loss goals. Consider non-caloric rewards, such as taking a warm bath, watching a movie or shopping with a friend.

• Thinking weight training bulks you up -- Studies show that incorporating resistance training is the most efficient way to prevent and overcome excess weight.

• Setting unrealistic goals -- Set goals that are smaller, more manageable and offer early visible signs of success. Even moderate weight loss -- such as 5 to 10 percent of your body weight -- can lead to health benefits.

• Going too fast too soon -- To maintain a lifestyle change, start slowly. Add 10 minutes a day of exercise. Go for a walk after dinner instead of watching TV. Break up your exercise into shorter time periods during the day. If you start out pledging to exercise an hour a day, six days a week, you run the risk of getting injured or burned out.

Exercise for life

Aim for two hours and 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per week. Don't let this number overwhelm you. Use these tips to make it happen.

• Make a plan. Look at your calendar each week and schedule daily exercise.

• Include a friend. Having a workout buddy will help you stay motivated and make your workouts more fun.

• Switch it up. From walking and biking to weight lifting and yoga, switch up favorite activities throughout the week to keep your exercise plan from becoming mundane.

Be sure to talk with your provider before starting an exercise program. The providers at Siloam Springs Family Medicine are accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome. If you would like to schedule an appointment, contact Siloam Springs Family Medicine at 479-215-3035.

Everything counts

Exercise alone will not achieve weight-loss results. Healthy eating plays an essential role in every successful weight-loss strategy. A few simple changes can help you lose weight and keep it off.

• Aim for smaller portions.

• Choose foods higher in fiber.

• Eat more vegetables and fruit.

• Avoid foods that include empty calories, such as desserts and sugary drinks.

• Keep a food journal to become more aware of what you are eating.

Community on 01/22/2020