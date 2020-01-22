Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A sculpture by Tulsa artists John Hammer is part of his exhibit at John Brown University. The exhibit will open with a reception and gallery talk at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The latest art exhibit at John Brown University will feature two styles of Tulsa artist John Hammer.

"Tattered Aesthetic & Peculiar Portrayals," will open with a reception and gallery talk on Thursday and run through Feb. 14. The reception, which is free and open to the community, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Windgate Visual Arts Gallery West and Hammer will speak at 6:30 p.m.

Hammer is not afraid to try new things and reinvent his style, according to Bobby Martin, gallery director.

The artist started his career as a graphic designer and then made the leap into painting nine years ago, focusing on pop impressionism, Martin said.

"One thing that has really attracted me to John's work is his fearlessness in not locking himself into one sort of style or one sort of direction," he said. "He's not afraid to try new things."

The Tattered Aesthetic portion of the show focuses on everyday objects, such as old tractors and tools, that have seen better days but now wear the patina of time, according to Hammer's artist statement. The backgrounds are layered with acrylic paint, then scraped away to create texture. Pastel marks are also added to the canvas to create a sense of abandonment before the art is framed in raw wood and metal roofing screws, it states.

Peculiar Portrayals have a more cubist look and depict either people Hammer knows or photographs of famous people, such as Hank Williams Jr., Martin said. The portrayals come from Hammer's need to freely sketch with no predetermined outcome, according to his artist's statement. The portraits are first sketched in a small sketchbook, then refined in a larger pencil sketch before becoming screen prints, then paintings or sculptures, it states.

The sculpture on display at JBU will be Hammer's first three-dimensional work to be exhibited, Martin said. Hammer eventually hopes to make larger public works out of his sculptures, Martin said.

Many people get a sense of fun from Hammer's bright, colorful work, along with a sense that Hammer had fun making art, Martin said.

"I hope students see you can be restless as a creative person, you don't have to do the same thing all the time, you can constantly reinvent yourself if that is the way you are being called to do it," Martin said.

JBU is also hosting a student show titled "The Feeling of Home," featuring the work of Sara Hall opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Windgate Visual Arts Gallery East.

"You can tell she has enjoyed doing paintings because they are deeply tied to her thoughts of home," Martin said.

JBU typically hosts about five student shows a semester and has them booked about 18 months in advance, he said. Probably two-thirds of the students are not required to do an exhibit for graduation and just want the opportunity to show their work, he said.

The shows are real learning experiences for young artists who have to handle everything from hanging the show and pricing artwork to planning reception food and publicity, Martin said. Students also have to learn how to present themselves and talk about their work, he said.

More information about JBU's art exhibits is available at jbu.edu/art/gallery.

