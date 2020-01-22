Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Ally Teague looks for a pass as Oklahoma City's Shamika Smith defends on the play during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena.

John Brown's women gave No. 2-ranked Oklahoma City all it could handle for most of the first half, but in the end the Stars powered past the Golden Eagles for a 76-61 victory Saturday inside Bill George Arena.

With the win, Oklahoma City (16-0, 8-0) remained undefeated on the season, but coach Bo Overton admitted the Stars had been in a battle with the Golden Eagles.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Oklahoma City^8-0^16-0 Wayland Baptist^7-1^14-2 Mid-America Christian^6-2^13-4 Science and Arts^6-2^11-5 Texas Wesleyan^5-3^10-5 Southwestern Christian^4-4^12-4 Langston^3-5^5-7 SW Assemblies of God^2-6^7-8 Central Christian^2-6^5-10 John Brown^1-7^5-12 Panhandle State^0-8^4-12 Last week January 16 Southwestern Christian 75, John Brown 59 Oklahoma City 95, Bacone 36 Science and Arts 69, SW Assemblies of God 57 Wayland Baptist 79, Langston 50 Texas Wesleyan 80, Mid-America Christian 64 Central Christian 81, Panhandle State 72 January 18 Oklahoma City 76, John Brown 61 Mid-America Christian 86, SW Assemblies of God 83 Wayland Baptist 92, Central Christian 67 Science and Arts 99, Texas Wesylan 67 Southwestern Christian 97, Bacone 59 Langston 66, Panhandle State 52 This week Tuesday’s games Panhandle State at Wayland Baptist (n) Thursday’s games John Brown at Wayland Baptist Southwestern Christian at Mid-America Christian Oklahoma City at Science and Arts Central Christian at Southwestern Assemblies of God Langston at Texas Wesleyan Bacone at Panhandle State Saturday’s games John Brown at Panhandle State Science and Arts at Southwestern Christian Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City Langston and SW Assemblies of God Central Christian at Texas Wesleyan Bacone at Wayland Baptist

"Literally every one on (John Brown's) team can shoot the ball," Overton said. "It's always dangerous because we're trading threes for twos. You've got to give them credit because they played extremely hard. I thought they guarded us well at certain times, but I also thought we executed really good when we needed to get the shots we needed. Really proud of our guys. Listen I've been here, it's my fifth time here, and you just want to escape by one."

John Brown coach Jeff Soderquist was pleased to see his team's effort.

"I think we've got to learn how to do that right?" Soderquist said. "It's easy to get up for the No. 2 team in the nation. We've got to come with that focus and that attitude every game. ... We had a game plan. We tried to execute it. I thought at times, we did really well. We had a couple of spells there where we didn't. And they're good right? So when you have those spells they will take advantage of them."

John Brown (5-12, 1-7) battled the Stars to an 18-18 tie after the first quarter, knotting the score on a Jessica Goldman 3-pointer from the corner.

JBU scored the first four points of the second quarter to take a 22-18 lead.

Freshman Tarrah Stephens grabbed an offensive rebound of her own miss and scored. Lisa Vanoverberge added a basket inside for the 22-18 advantage.

The Stars began to come alive from that point.

City finished the half on an 18-6 run to take a 36-28 lead at hafltime.

Mallory Lockhart hit a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch and Erika Ankney added a trey and a steal and score for a three-point play.

Jordan Martin knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second half for JBU to make it 36-31.

City came back with an 18-5 run to go up 18.

JBU got hot to finish the third quarter. Sara Williams hit a 3-pointer and Marta Matamala hit a pair of treys as JBU pulled within 58-47 at the end of the third quarter.

A 3-pointer from Ally Teague cut it to 58-50 to start the fourth and JBU would whittle it down to 59-52 after a basket by Taylor Fergen.

That was as close as JBU would get though.

Lockhart hit another 3-pointer and Abby Selzer scored back to back baskets as Oklahoma City got up double digits.

Selzer ended up going 8 of 8 from the field and leading Oklahoma City with 23 points off the bench. Lockhart had 16, while Shamika Smith had 11 and Ankney 10.

Haley James led JBU in scoring with 12 points off the bench. Teague had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

JBU now heads west, first to Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Thursday before heading to Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday.

"Wayland obviously is a very good team," Soderquist said. "(Playing) down there is going to be difficult. It's going to be a physical game. We've got to be able to handle the physicality of the game.

"Panhandle's a scary team. They're right behind us. They haven't won a game, but they've played a lot of people close. They're right there on the door. With us being 1-7, I'm sure they're looking at us as a possible win for them. We're going to have to be ready to play."

Oklahoma City 76, John Brown 61

Oklahoma City^18^18^22^18^--^76

John Brown^18^10^19^14^--^61

Oklahoma City (16-0, 8-0): Selzer 23, Lockhart 16, Smith 11, Ankney 10, Sylverster 6, Hammons 6, Taylor 2, Seagler 2.

John Brown (5-12, 1-7): James 12, Teague 11, Fergen 8, Martin 6, Matamala 6, Stephens 4, Goldman 3, Altman 3, Vanoverberghe 2.

