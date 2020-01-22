Wood's support of Trump is baffling

Ron Wood, in his Jan. 15 column, decries how the major media "support the Democrat[sic] party, area anti-Christian, behave free of moral restraint, put corporate gain above our nation's interests, employ talented people who are moral pygmies..." He has a supremely well-tuned sense of irony, since all of these traits could be attributed to Donald Trump, his administration and the Republicans in congress who carry out his will. Add in the fact that the president is woefully ignorant of how our military works, most aspects of foreign policy and is willing to cozy up to dictators, along with a strong dose of xenophobic isolationism, and it's easy to see that, if he doesn't destroy America in this term, he surely will if re-elected.

(The) Rev. Wood has in numerous columns stated he is a pastor. His support for a man who is possibly the most un-Christian occupant of the Oval Office is baffling, in light of all the traits above. I'd bet a dollar he has railed from the pulpit against those who exhibit such and have acted in the same ways Donald Trump has. Apparently he is willing to sell his soul for a few judicial appointments, support for Israel and lip service toward "religious freedom."

The Democrats may not be the answer to all our problems, but at least they behave in a much more charitable way toward the populace. I've been around long enough to live in both Democratic and Republican administrations. I have found that under both, I lived in safe neighborhoods, enjoyed a durable marriage, obeyed the law, and generally improved my lot in life. I have no problem with anyone who wants to be straight, gay, transgender or whatever makes them happy. Treat everyone with dignity and respect, no matter their station in life, a lesson the likes of Donald Trump would do well to learn.

Finally, it's the Democratic Party, not the Democrat Party. I don't understand why Republicans have such a hard time getting that right. It's not complicated.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs

